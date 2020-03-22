LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 22. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.

Missouri, as of Saturday evening, had 90 people who have tested positive for COVID-19; there were 73 cases on Friday. Illinois had 753 cases Saturday, up from 585 on Friday.

Starting Monday, St. Louis city and St. Louis County will be under "stay at home" orders, joining the statewide order for Illinois that begins at 5 p.m. Saturday. This article includes Sunday's developments.