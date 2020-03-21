LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 21: Here's what we know

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.

Missouri now has 73 people who have tested positive for COVID-19; there were 34 cases on Thursday. Illinois has 585 cases.

The "stay at home" order starts at 5 p.m in Illinois. St. Louis County reports its first death. And joblessness arrived suddenly for thousands of hourly workers. They can't work from home, because there is no work. These are among the early Saturday developments