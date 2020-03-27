LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 27. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Missouri had 502 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Thursday, including eight deaths. Illinois had 2,538 cases Thursday, including 26 deaths.

Business columnist David Nicklaus says the $2 trillion stimulus package is unprecedented, but may not be enough. Police in St. Louis and St. Louis County are not conducting checkpoints to make sure people are abiding by stay-at-home orders. These are some of the early Friday and late Thursday devleopments.