LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 27. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Missouri had 502 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Thursday, including eight deaths. Illinois had 2,538 cases Thursday, including 26 deaths.
Business columnist David Nicklaus says the $2 trillion stimulus package is unprecedented, but may not be enough. Police in St. Louis and St. Louis County are not conducting checkpoints to make sure people are abiding by stay-at-home orders. These are some of the early Friday and late Thursday devleopments.
9 a.m. — LADUE — Schnuck Markets is donating $500,0000 to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which directs money to regional nonprofits serving those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout, and an additional $105,000 to relief efforts in areas outside the St. Louis region where the grocer operates, the company said late Thursday.
And beginning next week, Schnucks will donate hundreds of sack lunches to St. Vincent DePaul Parish, which serves the homeless. The company’s corporate cafeteria staff will prepare the portable meals starting Monday.
7 a.m. — LADUE — Joe Buck is used to doing play-by-play sports. But with sports on hold, he's turned to narrating everyday events instead and sharing them on Twitter. A guy grilling wings? You bet. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The $2 trillion stimulus package awaiting a vote in the House is unprecedented, but business columnist David Nicklaus says it may not be enough. Read more.
6:30 p.m. — Local health departments. are beginning to focus less on how people got COVID-19 and more on how many others were exposed to the disease. Also, despite rumors about police checkpoints being used to verify compliance with stay-at-home orders, police in St. Louis city and county said Thursday that they were not conducting checkpoints. There's a site to report violators in St. Louis County. Read more.
6:15 p.m. — In a news conference Thursday Illinois officials said that seven more people died in that state of COVID-19, and 673 more tested positive, for a total of 2,528. The state's governor also announced that a new initiative to support not-for-profit organizations, the Illinois Covid Response Fund, has already raised $23 million.
In Missouri, there were 146 more cases, bringing the overall total to 502.
St. Louis County officials reported that a woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions had died, and the county recorded 24 new cases, for a total of 143.
6:00 p.m. — Four residents and two employees of a St. Louis nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
Life Care Center of St. Louis is owned by the same company that operates the Life Care Center of Kirkland, near Seattle, where 37 people have died from a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more.
4:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Off the Menu checked with five sets of owners who had to confront the pandemic when their restaurants were only months, weeks or even days old. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — Missouri officials on Thursday said that there were no new deaths in the last day due to the new coronavirus, but that positive cases have grown from 356 to 502. Illinois officials said that seven more people died and 673 more cases had been reported, bringing the state total to 2,538.
1 p.m. — Coalitions of leaders from civil rights groups, academia, houses of worship, law enforcement and medicine urged the Missouri Supreme Court in letters Thursday to free inmates from jails and prisons during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
12:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Mirroring the nation, Missouri's unemployment claims skyrocketed last week. Initial claims were 42,207, up more than 10-fold from the 4,000 claims filed the week ended March 14, the Missouri Department of Labor reported Thursday. Read more
Noon — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has activated National Guard unit based in East St. Louis to assist with medical warehouse operations in central Illinois. Read more
11:50 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Riders already facing reduced Metro bus service around St. Louis on Thursday dealt with a new issue: a driver shortage causing routes to be delayed. Steep drops in ridership led the transit agency to reduce service on buses and MetroLink Trains. Read more
11:45 a.m. — Franklin County officials on Thursday reported one new case of the new coronavirus, bringing the county's total to five. The person was in contact with another person who had tested positive, had self-quarantined and is "doing well," an official said. There are 150 tests pending.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Four Seasons hotel shut down its St. Louis location and furloughed nearly 300 employees. Four Seasons' notice to the state says the furlough is intended to be temporary, but due to uncertainty surrounding the virus, it is possible that it could become permanent. Read more.
St. Charles County reported a total of 22 cases Thursday morning, up from 18 Wednesday evening, including three residents of a nursing home.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON —Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. And the pace of layoffs is sure to accelerate as the nation sinks into a recession. Read more
6:30 a.m. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hundreds of health care facilities in Illinois that largely serve low-income and minority communities are facing financial chaos because they’ve canceled most routine doctor visits in an attempt to stymie the coronavirus pandemic, according to an industry organization’s report. Read more
