LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 30. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Missouri had 12 deaths, and 903 known cases as of Sunday. The state health department reported 336 cases in St. Louis County, 95 in St. Louis city and 43 in St. Charles County. In Illinois, the state reported 65 deaths and 4,596 confirmed cases. Cases include 31 in St. Clair County, 12 in Madison County and three in Monroe County, according to that state's department of public health.

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated 7 a.m. Monday March 30

National: At least 141,995 people have tested positive for coronavirus, according to a New York Times database. At least 2,486 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 638,146 confirmed cases worldwide, and 30,039 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.