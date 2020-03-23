LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.

Missouri had 106 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday evening, up from 90 cases on Saturday. Illinois had 1,049 cases Sunday, there were 93 cases in the state one week earlier.

St. Louis County's "stay at home" order began at 12:01 a.m. Monday; the same order for St. Louis begins at 6 p.m. Monday, joining the statewide order for Illinois that began Saturday at 5 p.m. This article will be updated with Monday's developments.