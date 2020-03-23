LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 23. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.
Missouri had 106 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Sunday evening, up from 90 cases on Saturday. Illinois had 1,049 cases Sunday, there were 93 cases in the state one week earlier.
St. Louis County's "stay at home" order began at 12:01 a.m. Monday; the same order for St. Louis begins at 6 p.m. Monday, joining the statewide order for Illinois that began Saturday at 5 p.m. This article will be updated with Monday's developments.
12:30 p.m. — Schnuck Markets is installing temporary plexiglass window panels in checkout lanes as an "added level of protection" for employees and customers in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The grocer said shoppers also can expect to see some of the barriers today at pharmacy and service counters. Installation of the barriers at all stores is set to be complete within a week. Read more.
12:15 p.m. — WEBSTER GROVES — One week after the Riverfront Times killed its print edition, a chain of STL community newspapers also plans to stop its presses soon. Citing business shutdowns related to the coronavirus outbreak, the Webster-Kirkwood Times notified advertisers over the weekend that it would publish its last print edition on Friday. Read more.
12 p.m. — CREVE COEUR — Two more teachers at the Deutsch Early Childhood Center at Congregation Temple Israel in Creve Coeur have tested positive for COVID-19, the school told parents in an email Sunday night. That means at least four of the school's teachers and a parent of a student there have tested positive. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The economy is in for a rollercoaster ride unlike any it's ever seen. It's clear that the coronavirus pandemic will cause a recession, and all indications point to a severe one. How bad? A leading forecasting firm thinks unemployment, 3.5% in February, will be close to 9% by December. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The coronavirus is jamming up the Missouri Legislature's legal deadlines for putting together a budget, addressing the outbreak and keeping government afloat in the coming months. And the announcement that a state lawmaker, Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, is hospitalized with COVID-19 further complicates the already complex situation. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Toilet paper and hand sanitizer aren't the only items flying off shelves because of coronavirus fears. Add ammo and guns to that list. Industry experts say the coronavirus has had an impact on ammo sales especially since mid-February. Read more.
5:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — As the novel coronavirus snaked its way across the glove, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in early February distributed 200 test kits to more than 100 public health labs. And whether the labs servied the popultion of New York City or tiny towns in rural America, they apparently received the same kits that had material to test only 300 to 400 patients. Read more.
9 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Missouri rose to 106.
7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County officials reported 38 new cases of coronavirus, for a total of 55. Six of those cases are not travel-related. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The city reported six new cases of coronavirus. St. Louis now has a total of 14 confirmed cases. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — ILLINOIS — The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,049 on Sunday, Illinois officials said, up from 753 cases on Saturday. Three more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll in the state to nine. Read more.
3:15 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — Vintage Vinyl in the Delmar Loop has closed until further notice with the messages “Music is the healing force” and “Stay home and listen to records.” Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ARNOLD — The Fox School District in Jefferson County alerted families Saturday that a parent of students alerted administrators that the parent tested positive for the new coronavirus. Read more.
1:20 p.m. — COLUMBIA, Mo. — Two employees at Mizzou tested positive for CVOID-19, University of Missouri officials said Sunday. Read more.
1:10 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Left Bank Books, the 50-year-old institution in the Central West End, is closing its doors to foot traffic. Read more.
12:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A relative of a Blues employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Read more.
12:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — International Institute of St. Louis staff are sharing updates with clients on actions and news related to the new coronavirus pandemic in several languages. Read more.
12:35 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Department of Motor Vehicles office in St. Louis City Hall will temporarily close. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard argues that a potential $2.5 trillion hit coming to the economy is both necessary and manageable if officials move fast and keep it simple. It may seem an unconventional view in a moment of global anxiety, but Bullard argues the shutdown measures now being rolled out are essential to shortening the course of the pandemic. Read more.
9:45 a.m. — KNOB NOSTER — Military officials on Sunday confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at Whiteman Air Force Base in western Missouri. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — St. Charles County — St. Charles County reported its third case of COVID-19. Read more.
