LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 25. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.

Missouri had 255 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Tuesday, up from 183 cases on Monday. Illinois had 1,535 cases as of Tuesday.

Raises are tabled and spending frozen in St. Louis County, where government faces a dramatic reduction in revenue. Missouri is loosening its testing criteria for COVID-19. The state is boosting food stamp benefits for eligible households in Missouri, and waiving some work requirements.