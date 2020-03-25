LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 25. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.
Missouri had 255 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Tuesday, up from 183 cases on Monday. Illinois had 1,535 cases as of Tuesday.
Raises are tabled and spending frozen in St. Louis County, where government faces a dramatic reduction in revenue. Missouri is loosening its testing criteria for COVID-19. The state is boosting food stamp benefits for eligible households in Missouri, and waiving some work requirements.
7:10 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — An international student at Lindenwood University tested positive for the coronavirus, a campus spokesman said Wednesday. The student last was on campus on March 17 before flying home, where the student was diagnosed. Read more.
6 a.m. — CLAYTON — Employee raises are tabled and most spending is frozen in St. Louis County, where the local economy's near standstill will have a dramatic impact on the county government. County Executive Same Page said all departments will stop any spending not related to the COVID-19 response, vacant positions will stay vacant and building projects and purchases are delayed. Read more.
• Catch up on developments from Tuesday, March 24
6:03 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A youth at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center in St. Louis has tested positive for COVID-19, the state Division of Youth Services said Tuesday evening.
5:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Seven more people tested positive for the coronavirus in the county, for a total of 97 cases.
5:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — An employee of the Missouri Department of Mental Health working in the Wainwright Building in downtown St. Louis tested positive for the virus.
5 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Three employees of Bi-State Development tested positive for COVID-19. The employees work at corporate headquarters in the One Metropolitan Square downtown and in the Brentwood MetroBus facility.
3 p.m. — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases kept climbing Tuesday both in Missouri and Illinois. There were 1,535 cases in Illinois and 227 in Missouri. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — COLUMBIA — Missouri's 13 licensed casinos have gone dark during the pandemic, but some unregulated slot machines at some gas stations are going strong. During Post-Dispatch visits to some Columbia area gas stations, many of the games were plugged in Tuesday. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The top city officials in St. Louis are at odds over whether to close down City Hall. Aldermanic President Lewis Reed said Tuesday it should be closed due to the dangers of spreading the coronavirus. But a spokesman for Mayor Lyda Krewson said some essential services must be carried out in person. Read more.
1:20 p.m. — Go fishing, and skip the permit. The Missouri Department of Conservation said it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags starting Friday, as people look for ways to get outside and yet keep their distance from other people. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The criteria for getting tested for COVID-19 in Missouri got loosened by state officials after weeks of complaints that few sick people were eligible to get tests. While some groups will still be prioritized, clinicians are being told to use their judgment on who should get a test. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Food stamp benefits in Missouri won't be canceled for at least six months as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. The state also is boosting benefits and waiving all work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents through the end of the federal emergency declaration. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's state parks will close to overnight campers starting Friday. The Department of Natural Resources said the change is part of its effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Last week, the state said it would keep the parks open but with minimum human interaction. Read more.
10:20 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — The Embassy Suites by Hilton near the St. Charles Convention Center has shut down "until further notice." It's one of many hotels hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
9:15 a.m.— WEBSTER GROVES — Linda Helton remembers watching her mother make homemade bandages to help the war effort during the Vietnam War. Now she's doing the same thing with face masks to help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — With two new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday, the total number of cases in St. Charles County has reached eight, including one death. Read more.
7:15 a.m. — The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Japanese prime minister said Tuesday. Read more.
5:45 a.m. — FERGUSON — A student at St. Louis Community College has tested positive for COVID-19. The person is a student at the Florissant Valley campus, and notified the school on Monday of the diagnosis. Read more.
3 a.m. — BRUSSELS — The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, said Tuesday it would scrap its 2020 outlook as the scale of the coronavirus pandemic has increased. When the virus was largely confined to China, the beermaker had expected a core profit decline of 2% to 5% for the full year. Read more.
• Retail stores in the region that are cutting hours or closing due to the coronavirus.
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is effecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.