LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 26. Here's what we know now

The spread of the new coronavirus is continuing to affect daily life throughout the St. Louis area.
Missouri had 356 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Wednesday, including eight deaths. Illinois had 1,865 cases Wednesday, including 19 deaths.
Jobless claims nationwide soar to 3.3 million and explode in Missouri. Some Illinois community health centers could close because of the virus. These are some of Thursday's early developments.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON —Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. And the pace of layoffs is sure to accelerate as the nation sinks into a recession. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Hundreds of health care facilities in Illinois that largely serve low-income and minority communities are facing financial chaos because they’ve canceled most routine doctor visits in an attempt to stymie the coronavirus pandemic, according to an industry organization’s report. Read more.
8 p.m. — Jefferson and St. Charles counties report three new cases each, bringing St. Charles totals to 18 and Jefferson to seven. Read more.
7:45 p.m. — COVID-19, the illness caused by a severe acute respiratory syndrome — known as SARS — coronavirus 2, is much more contagious and many times more deadly than H1N1. There are no approved treatments or vaccines, leading to lockdowns and quarantines ordered by public health officials. Read more.
7:35 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — At least two St. Louis-area police departments reported Wednesday that they have several officers quarantined, including one officer with a pending coronavirus test, while another department says it has split its force into two as a way to minimize impact in the wake of the pandemic. Read more.
6:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis City Department of Health said COVID-19 cases rose 16 to 53 cases. Read more.
6 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The hotel industry — whose room taxes fund a good portion of the CVC’s operations — has all but shut down as the new coronavirus pandemic forces events to cancel and people to stop traveling. That’s forced layoffs and furloughs of CVC staff who have nothing to market and no events to prepare for. America’s Center, the convention center operated by the CVC, is dark. Read more.
6 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri, which is witnessing a dramatic increase in jobless claims because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is working to get unemployment benefits to workers quickly, state officials said Wednesday. Read more.
5:30 p.m. — ST. CHARLES — Two more residents of a nursing home in St. Charles have tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday a day after officials announced the first case there. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis Public School staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus, district officials said. The staff members had not been at the schools since before spring break. One of those employees worked at Metro High School. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — A staff member at the Bellefontaine Habilitation Center tested positive for COVID-19.
3 p.m — Another six people died of COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois, where another 431 positive cases were confirmed. In St. Louis, numbers nearly doubled, from 23 cases to 44, according to state figures. The city later reported even more. Read more.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced that the filing deadline for state taxes would be postponed until July 15 and more than $90 million in aid to small businesses would soon be available. Read more.
1:45 p.m. — CLAYTON — More than 100 inmates at the St. Louis County Justice Center will be released because of worries about spreading the coronavirus. Read more.
12:15 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The state of Missouri extended its partial courtroom shutdown until at least April 17 - and it could go longer. The Missouri Supreme Court said judges can make some exceptions but urged presiding judges to keep people away from courthouses. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Employees of the largest grocery stores in the St. Louis area will receive raises or bonuses of $2 to $3 per hour to compensate them for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, a union official said Wednesday. Read more.
11 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson asked the president for a major disaster declaration as Missouri continues to fight the outbreak of COVID-19. The request seeks crisis counseling and disaster unemployment help statewide along with help for nonprofits and local governments with expenses related to the coronavirus. Read more.
10:55 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Two newspapers owned by a former St. Louis alderman have become coronavirus casualties for now. Antonio French said the Northsider and Southsider weekly newspapers have stopped their presses and their news operation has moved to online only for now. Read more.
10:50 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — An employee of a company at 600 Washington Avenue, a high-rise building in downtown St. Louis, has tested positive for COVID-19. According to a memo from the building's property manager, the employee spent eight hours at the building on March 13 and parked in the 7th Street parking garage. The employee's company informed the property manager of the positive test on March 22. According to the memo, the unidentified company instructed most of its employees to work from home and disinfected its floor space. The property manager also cleaned doors, elevators and fixtures.
7:10 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — An international student at Lindenwood University tested positive for the coronavirus, a campus spokesman said Wednesday. The student last was on campus on March 17 before flying home, where the student was diagnosed. Read more.
6 a.m. — CLAYTON — Employee raises are tabled and most spending is frozen in St. Louis County, where the local economy's near standstill will have a dramatic impact on the county government. County Executive Same Page said all departments will stop any spending not related to the COVID-19 response, vacant positions will stay vacant and building projects and purchases are delayed. Read more.
