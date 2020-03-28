LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 28. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Missouri had 669 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Friday, including nine deaths. Illinois had 3,026 cases Friday, including 34 deaths.
Hospitals are rationing some supplies for medical workers around St. Louis. Parks are open for a spring weekend in St. Louis, but social distancing is a must. Nursing homes in St. Louis and statewide reported more COVID-19 cases on Friday. People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones being released from jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the coronavirus. These are Saturday's early developments. .
8:25 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Hospitals around St. Louis are rationing protective gear to workers as the virus spreads around the region. Some nurses say they feel exposed while hospital administrators defend their actions. As one Barnes nurse put it: "My whole team is terrified." Read more.
7 a.m. — Stuffed bears sit in windows. Impromptu concerts are staged on driveways and porches as neighborhoods across St. Louis search for a sense of community when no one's allowed to spend time together. "I don't know if I'm doing something" or just hope he is, said one Soulard resident. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Parks are open across the St. Louis region and the warm weekend weather will attract visitors - but official are reminding walkers and bikers, runners and loungers to keep a safe distance. Playgrounds have mostly been closed because officials saw too much social mixing. Read more.
8 p.m. — Three more St. Louis area homes for older adults have been hit by the new coronavirus. The newly confirmed cases mean a total of five nursing homes in the St. Louis area have been hit by COVID-19, the viral infection that is spreading widely across the U.S. Read more.
7 p.m. — ST. LOUIS REGION — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the coronavirus. Among the inmates released without bail from St. Louis County Jail this week was a St. Louis man who had been held for more than three years on charges of first-degree child molestation, according to court information. Read more.
2:40 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The FBI has received hundreds of complaints nationwide about fraudulent practices and scams seeking to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, an FBI official said Friday. And the state of Missouri has taken more than 300 complaints of price-gouging. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials reported one new death associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. They did report 168 new cases, for a total of 670 cases statewide and nine deaths.
1:55 p.m. — ST. CLAIR COUNTY — Coronavirus killed a woman in St. Clair County, officials said Friday. It's the first virus-related death in the Metro East, and the victim was a woman in her 80s. Read more.
11:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear is closing all stores due to the coronavirus. It already had reduced store hours and closed some stores. Read more.
11:30 a.m. — LINCOLN COUNTY — Health officials in Lincoln County have reported the first two cases of people testing positive for the new coronavirus. Read more.
10:35 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — No more playground excursions in St. Louis during the coronavirus crisis. The city on Friday ordered all playgrounds closed after seeing enough social mixing that they feared a wider spread of the coronavirus. Read more.
10 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri mobilized its National Guard on Friday to help in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus. Gov. Mike Parson said the guard will help the state coordinate its response to COVID-19, and the order is effective through May 15 unless he extends it. Read more.
9 a.m. — LADUE — Schnuck Markets is donating $500,0000 to the St. Louis COVID-19 Regional Response Fund, which directs money to regional nonprofits serving those disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout, and an additional $105,000 to relief efforts in areas outside the St. Louis region where the grocer operates, the company said late Thursday.
And beginning next week, Schnucks will donate hundreds of sack lunches to St. Vincent DePaul Parish, which serves the homeless. The company’s corporate cafeteria staff will prepare the portable meals starting Monday.
7 a.m. — LADUE — Joe Buck is used to doing play-by-play sports. But with sports on hold, he's turned to narrating everyday events instead and sharing them on Twitter. A guy grilling wings? You bet. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The $2 trillion stimulus package awaiting a vote in the House is unprecedented, but business columnist David Nicklaus says it may not be enough. Read more.
