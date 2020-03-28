LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, March 28. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.

Missouri had 669 people who tested positive for COVID-19 by Friday, including nine deaths. Illinois had 3,026 cases Friday, including 34 deaths.

Hospitals are rationing some supplies for medical workers around St. Louis. Parks are open for a spring weekend in St. Louis, but social distancing is a must. Nursing homes in St. Louis and statewide reported more COVID-19 cases on Friday. People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones being released from jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the coronavirus. These are Saturday's early developments. .