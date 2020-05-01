LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 1. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9 a.m. May 1

Missouri: 329 deaths, 7,562 known cases. Local officials report 3,136 cases in St. Louis County and 1,126 in St. Louis. There were 583 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,355 deaths, 52,918 confirmed cases. Cases include 475 in St. Clair County, 333 in Madison County and 70 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,070,032 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 63,019 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,145,407 cases worldwide, and 221,823 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.