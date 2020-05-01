LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 1. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus is affecting all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The traditional college decision day arrives as students struggle with what to do about college during the coronavirus pandemic. How a St. Charles County dance studio copes with lessons during the pandemic. These are Friday's developments.
9:45 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Friday announced a $17.5 million small business relief program as doors remain shuttered by the stay-at-home order in the county during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he knows stress is growing as much of the state starts reopening but with 60 percent of the state's cases in the St. Louis area, restrictions should not yet be relaxed. Read more.
9:30 am. — ST. LOUIS — A public-interest law firm filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block the removal of a downtown homeless camp site, just hours before a city-imposed deadline. City officials had set a deadline of 10 a.m. for the roughly 50 occupants of the tents set up in a park across from city hall, arguing that the encampment's crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — May 1 used to be the day when students committed to their college and paid a deposit. Now, the decision at hand is far bigger: Should students even start (or return) to their college in the fall? Decisions are loaded with unknowns, such whether fall semesters will be entirely online, delayed or in-person with restrictions. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. CHARLES COUNTY — It's hard to teach dancing while social-distancing, but Dance Pizzazz studio has come up with a way. And now, ballroom dancing is available via virtual lessons. The owners also plan to launch prerecorded lessons that people can pay to stream online that they are calling Dance TV. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — If and when baseball and hockey come back, games will likely be played with no fans in attendance.But what about announcers? Even they're not sure how to prepare for sports during a pandemic, so they are trying to prepare for every scenario involving the Cardinals and the Blues. Read more.
5:15 p.m. — The mayor of Eureka who told his city’s residents and businesses earlier this week that it was time to buck the St. Louis County executive’s stay-at-home order backed down from that rallying cry on Thursday, saying his community needed more time to reopen. Read more.
5 p.m. — Saturday marks the first day that anyone in Illinois over the age of 2 will have to wear a face mask or face covering in public when they can't maintain at least a six-foot distance from strangers. But it also means that "non-essential" stores, many state parks, golf courses, greenhouses and pet groomers can re-open, and fishing, boating and non-elective surgeries will be allowed, with restrictions. Read more.
5 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri’s top health official said Thursday he does not believe a pork processing plant in western Missouri should be shuttered, even though scores of employees have tested positive for COVID-19. Read more.
4:10 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Washington University is furloughing 500 employees on the Danforth campus, a spokeswoman confirmed Thursday. Read more.
4 p.m. — CREVE COEUR — Two more long-term care facilities in the St. Louis area are dealing with deaths attributed to complications of COVID-19, underscoring the heavy toll the coronavirus is taking on the region’s most vulnerable population. Read more.
3:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — At least 396 St. Louis area health care workers have caught the new coronavirus, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — Despite Gov. Mike Parson's plan to begin re-opening the state starting Monday, courts will be closed for at least two more weeks. Read more.
3 p.m. — Six of 19 juveniles held at the Juvenile Detention Center in St. Louis County on various charges have been infected. Two staff members who work in the facility also have the potentially deadly virus. Read more.
2:55 p.m. — UNIVERSITY CITY — The city is making $1 million in forgivable loans available to small businesses that reopen after St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order is relaxed. Read more.
1:50 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Just as it has shut down baseball, basketball and hockey games, the coronavirus also has sidelined attempts to legalize sports betting in Missouri. Read more.
1 p.m. — After weeks of lockdown, some Americans are showing the first signs of readiness to travel again. Airplanes — the few still flying — are growing slightly fuller, according to industry data, and the rate of people screened at airport security checkpoints has trended upwards nearly every day for the last two weeks. But experts believe most people who try a vacation will be driving, not flying. Read more.
12:45 p.m. — LINCOLN COUNTY — Lincoln County will follow Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's plan to allow all businesses in most areas of the state to reopen Monday, the county announced Thursday. An order from the county health department signed Wednesday will put the county of about 59,000 people in line with Parson's reopening plan. Read more.
12 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Labor union leaders who represent state workers say Gov. Mike Parson is not doing enough to protect employees during the pandemic. From a lack of personal protective equipment for prison workers to insufficient technical support for office employees who are working from home, the union officials said the situation is putting front-line staffers in danger. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Another 54,000 Missourians filed for unemployment last week, bringing the total number of people who have filed claims in the state since March 15 to 453,000, a figure that represents about 14% of Missouri's labor force. And tens of thousands of those claims have gone unpaid. Read more.
7:30 a.m — WASHINGTON — More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the U.S. economy slid further into a crisis that is becoming the most devastating since the 1930s. Roughly 30.3 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the six weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors and slash their workforces. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — LEBANON — The 2020 graduating class at McKendree University can participate in next year's commencement activities, the university said. Read more.
