LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 11. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 11

Missouri: 482 deaths, 9,844 known cases. Local officials report 3,932 cases in St. Louis County and 1,484 in St. Louis. There were 669 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,406 deaths, 77,741 confirmed cases. Cases include 711 in St. Clair County, 427 in Madison County and 79 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,329,799 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 79,528 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,006,257 cases worldwide, and 278,892 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.