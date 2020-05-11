LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 11. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The number of tests Illinois has done is far ahead of Missouri, which has a different strategy, but both fallshort of the benchmarks for reopening recommended by researchers. Masks are required starting Monday on Metro buses, MetroLink trains and all Metro vehicles. Mother's Day across St. Louis looked different during pandemic rules. Here are Monday's developments.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Crown Candy Kitchen and the Nathaniel Reid Bakery are among the restaurants in the St. Louis area making a return this week. Read more.
6 a.m. – ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday, face masks are mandated if you ride Metro Transit. Face coverings will be required for everybody on MetroBus, MetroLink or Metro Call-A-Ride, they must cover the nose and the mouth and the face coverings must be worn during the entire trip. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In the past week, as Missouri awaited new shipments of testing kits, the state increased its daily testing average to about 3,700. But the number still lags behind Illinois, which has about twice the population and has tested about 400,000 people — or four times as many as Missouri. Missouri has a different strategy than Illinois, but both are among 41 states that fall short of benchmarks for reopening as recommended by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Mother's Day across St. Louis looked different this year with restaurant dining off-limits and social distancing as the rule, but families still celebrated the special moms in their lives. See more.
3:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus is on a downward trend, reported the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Sunday. Read more.
2 p.m. — A lawyer representing the House of Pain fitness centers wrote a letter Saturday alleging St. Louis County's stay-at-home order barring gyms from opening conflicts with federal and state orders. Read more.
11 a.m. — Rep. Maxine Waters, a California Democrat, said in an interview with a website that her sister has died of coronavirus. Waters is a St. Louis native; her sister lived in the area and had been hospitalized in a St. Louis hospital. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — Grandview Healthcare Center, a nursing home in Washington, Missouri, took precautions, including stopping visits, but there was still a sense of disbelief that COVID-19 would get into the 102-bed facility and take over, according to interviews with three employees who gave glimpses of what unfolded over the past two months. Read more.
6:45 p.m. — Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area increased slightly, the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Saturday, but the overall trend is still lower, with seven-day average dropping from 625 to 608. Separately, Missouri reported 177 new confirmed cases of the virus and 23 additional deaths Saturday. In Illinois, which has about twice as many residents, officials on Saturday reported 2,325 new positive cases and 111 deaths, for a total of 76,085 positive cases and 3,349 deaths in the state since the start of the outbreak. Read more.
10 a.m. — BELLEVILLE — The Belleville City Council voted Friday to lay off or furlough more than 50 city employees. In a video posted to the city's Facebook page, Mayor Mark Eckert called the special meeting "one of the most difficult I've had to preside over" but necessary in the face of plummeting revenue caused by closures related to the coronavirus. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — On both sides of the state, very different coronavirus outbreaks have unfolded in Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas. The reasons are not perfectly clear to many experts. The bulk of the state’s approximately 9,500 cases to date have been found in the St. Louis region. Including the Metro East, St. Louis has recorded more than 7,600 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. That’s more than twice the caseload of its cross-state neighbor, Kansas City, which has seen 3,700 cases of the virus across the metro area, including its Kansas counties. The numbers of deaths show even starker differences. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — A district court judge on Friday denied a temporary restraining order for St. Louis County and city business owners who are suing to reopen despite stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic. In denying the restraining order, the judge cited numerous precedents that state constitutional rights may be restricted in the interest of the safety of the general public during a pandemic. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The county chapter of the NAACP and Affinia Healthcare are teaming up to provide coronavirus testing to local residents, the organizations announced. Testing will be held May 12 at 26 North Oaks Plaza. Read more.
