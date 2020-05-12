LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 12. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Some nursing home workers exposed to COVID-19 at work are ordered to quarantine, but don't get sick pay. SeniorsThe t. Peters reopens. Here are Tuesday's developments.
5 a.m. — Nichole Scott lost her sister to COVID. Her brother-in-law has the disease and now, so does she. And she is is one several employees at St. Louis-area nursing homes who have been denied paid leave despite testing positive for COVID-19, according to SEIU Healthcare Missouri. The union, which represents about 4,000 health care workers across the state, has held several protests in St. Louis in recent weeks to demand paid sick leave, hazard pay and other protections for workers treating COVID-19 patients. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in response to the pandemic, provides some employees up to 10 paid sick days and up to 10 weeks of paid medical leave, but allows health care providers to exempt themselves. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — UNIVERSITY CITY — About a 100 cars of alumni, parents and teachers drove past University City High School to celebrate the school's 2020 graduates. Seniors parked in front of the school in their cars and kept their social distance as supporters paraded past the school on Monday, which would have been their graduation day. See more.
5:40 p.m. — TROY, Mo. — Thirty-four inmates and five staff members at the Lincoln County jail tested positive for COVID-19 after widespread testing in the Troy facility. Read more.
5:20 p.m. — ILLINOIS — Southern Illinois, including the Metro East, is on track for some restrictions to be lifted by around May 29, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a Monday news briefing. Read more.
4:25 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the St. Louis area reached another low Monday, as new confirmed cases of the virus statewide in Missouri continued to trend downward. Read more.
4:10 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri is set to receive 4,000 vials of remdesivir to fight COVID-19 as part of a nationwide distribution from the company that makes it. Read more.
4 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County on Monday filed a lawsuit asking a circuit court judge to force the closing of the House of Pain fitness centers in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights, which have flouted the county’s emergency stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
1 p.m. — Baseball could be back by July. The MLB owners gave the go-ahead Monday to making a proposal to the players’ union that could lead to the coronavirus-delayed season starting around the Fourth of July weekend in ballparks without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League for 2020. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — CLAYTON — Rental car giant Enterprise Holdings, with business at a near-standstill following coronavirus lockdowns, is rolling out a vehicle cleaning campaign, with hopes its renewed efforts will bring customers back to the rental counter. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Monday indicated that a dispute was heading for court with a business flouting the county’s emergency order to cease operations during the coronavirus pandemic. There was no record late Monday morning of a lawsuit on file in the case, but the county executive’s remarks to news reporters indicated there may be one coming soon. Read more.
9:30 a.m — ST. PETERS —Macy's is reopening some locations Monday, including a store at the Mid Rivers Mall. Most Macy's stores have been closed since March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Crown Candy Kitchen and the Nathaniel Reid Bakery are among the restaurants in the St. Louis area making a return this week. Read more.
6 a.m. – ST. LOUIS — Starting Monday, face masks are mandated if you ride Metro Transit. Face coverings will be required for everybody on MetroBus, MetroLink or Metro Call-A-Ride, they must cover the nose and the mouth and the face coverings must be worn during the entire trip. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — In the past week, as Missouri awaited new shipments of testing kits, the state increased its daily testing average to about 3,700. But the number still lags behind Illinois, which has about twice the population and has tested about 400,000 people — or four times as many as Missouri. Missouri has a different strategy than Illinois, but both are among 41 states that fall short of benchmarks for reopening as recommended by researchers at the Harvard Global Health Institute. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Mother's Day across St. Louis looked different this year with restaurant dining off-limits and social distancing as the rule, but families still celebrated the special moms in their lives. See more.
