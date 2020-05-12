LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 12. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7:40 a.m. May 12

Missouri: 488 deaths, 9,918 known cases. Local officials report 3,951 cases in St. Louis County and 1,513 in St. Louis. There were 672 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,459 deaths, 79,007 confirmed cases. Cases include 719 in St. Clair County, 435 in Madison County and 79 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,347936 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 80,684 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,088,878 cases worldwide, and 283,153 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.