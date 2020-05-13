LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 13. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 13

Missouri: 524 deaths, 10,006 known cases. Local officials report 3,986 cases in St. Louis County and 1,526 in St. Louis. There were 679 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,601 deaths, 83,021 confirmed cases. Cases include 727 in St. Clair County, 445 in Madison County and 81 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,370,016 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 82,389 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,139,794 cases worldwide, and 285,328 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.