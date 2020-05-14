LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 14. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The coronavirus pandemic may be the death knell for many stores and malls in a country that already had more than it needed. Catholic churches in Illinois are starting to reopen later this month. Here are Thursday's developments.
9 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Almost 31,000 Missourians filed for unemployment insurance last week, the lowest weekly total since the economic shutdown began in mid-March. Even as initial claims began slowing, the numbers are still startlingly high for an economy both locally and nationally that was historically strong just three months ago. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Even as retailers begin reopening in much of the country, a dark cloud hangs over much of the industry. Simply put, the U.S. already had far more stores than it needed, and the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift toward online shopping. Rather than don a facemask to go to the mall, many consumers will open a web browser instead. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — The Catholic Church of Illinois on Wednesday published a plan to begin reopening its churches later this month. The church reached an agreement with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, according to a letter from the Archdiocese of Chicago. Catholic churches in Illinois have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
5:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Malls are coming back in St. Louis.The Galleria, West County and South County malls will reopen on Monday. The Galleria Mall main line had a recorded message that the mall would open on Monday; its website on Wednesday afternoon didn't have detailed information. The other two malls had information posted to their websites. Read more.
5 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri gamblers can begin winning and losing at the state’s 13 casinos on June 1. The casinos have been closed since March 17 as part of a push to stop the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
4:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Wednesday that the region is making “good progress” with the number of hospitalizations trending downward as St. Louis city and county gear up to reopen some businesses next week. Read more.
4:12 p.m. — CLAYTON — A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to force two House of Pain locations to shut down during the county’s emergency stay-at-home order was postponed on Wednesday when a lawyer for the fitness center asked for another judge. Read more.
3:20 p.m. — Photos: Birthday parade for WWII vet, retired Missouri trooper in Wildwood as he turns 99
2:50 p.m. — Booksellers in St. Louis city and county have no plans to reopen next week, when some restrictions on businesses are loosening. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — Watch now: As St. Louis and St. Louis County prepare to let some businesses reopen, Jim Gallagher and David Nicklaus assess what the region's economy will look like this spring and summer.
12:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Area Foodbank is creating mobile markets in order to reach more people who may need help during the coronavirus pandemic. Each market lasts about two hours, or until supplies run out, the group said. Read more.
12 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — First-year student Alexander Raimo is suing Washington University, seeking a refund of about $28,000 in tuition and fees for the spring semester after leaders shut down the campus in March and moved classes online because of the coronavirus outbreak.The class action lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court in St Louis by local attorney David Grebel. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County is directing $2.6 million of its federal coronavirus relief funds to five organizations that provide meals. Read more.
10 a.m. — New Life Community Church in the Metro Est is one of numerous faith-based organizations that have qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program. Overseen by the Small Business Administration, $659 billion in forgivable loans have been made available to businesses and nonprofits to help keep employees on the payroll through the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — More St. Louis area restaurants are announcing plans to get back to carry-out or delivery, including Pappy's Smokehouse and Vicia. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — School is almost out for summer, but will it be back in for fall? Every school superintendent is grappling with the decision about whether to hold classes in schools, online or some combination when most Missouri districts return Aug. 24 for the 2020-2021 school year. Many have decided to host virtual classes this summer. At a minimum, states will need to provide widespread testing and tracing of the virus before classrooms can reopen, federal health officials said in a Senate committee hearing Tuesday in Washington. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — MADISON COUNTY — The Madison County Board of Health on Tuesday recommended businesses in the county reopen despite Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order restricting nonessential businesses. The resolution, including reopening guidelines, passed 26-2, but does not include “comment or opinion on insurability or licensure of any individual or business” if they choose to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
