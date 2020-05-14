LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 14. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:30 a.m. May 14

Missouri: 542 deaths, 10,142 known cases. Local officials report 4,104 cases in St. Louis County and 1,571 in St. Louis. There were 681 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,792 deaths, 84,698 confirmed cases. Cases include 737 in St. Clair County, 449 in Madison County and 81 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,391,238 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 84,239 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,248,389 cases worldwide, and 294,046 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.