LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 15. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Choosing between your child's safety and your job. Retail sales plummeted in April. A St. Louis politician wants to limit how much delivery apps like DoorDash can charge. Here are Friday's developments.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Jobs were plentiful as those 2020 graduates began their final semester. Unemployment was at a record low and employers were flocking to on-campus job fairs.That changed suddenly in mid-March, when much of the economy shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hiring has really slowed across the board,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. “It's a tough time to enter the labor market right now.” Read more.
7:30 a.m. — UNDATED — U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy. The Commerce Department's report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Pick one: Your child or your job. About 45% of licensed day care providers closed their doors during the state stay-at-home orders in Missouri, according to Child Care Aware of Missouri. It’s unknown how many of those child care providers will reopen as workers are asked to return to their jobs. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — With more and more people getting food brought to their door amid the coronavirus crisis, a St. Louis lawmaker wants to limit how much delivery apps can charge restaurants for that service. An alderwoman plans to introduce a bill limiting to 5% per item the delivery fee that an internet platform can charge a restaurant. Read more.
4 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — You may have seen it around town the past couple of weeks. At first glance, the old Impala is outfitted to look like the Ectomobile from the 1984 hit film “Ghostbusters.” But look at Walt Timpe's car again: the ghost inside a red “no” symbol on the car’s side doors has been replaced with a green prickly pathogen. Read more.
3:15 p.m. — Kenny Chesney's tour has been postponed including the St. Louis date at Busch Stadium in wake of the current pandemic. Tour dates will move into 2021. Read more.
1 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — State parks will begin reopening campgrounds next week, officials announced Thursday, but measures will be taken to ensure social distancing for campers. Campgrounds will open Monday to accommodate existing reservations, and parks will accept new reservations for camping dates for May 26 and beyond. Read more.
12:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louisans may be able to start going to a few libraries in June during limited hours and with masks required. Central Library and four St. Louis Public Library branches are expected to reopen June 10, a message to cardholders said on Thursday. There will be separate entrances and exits; hand-washing stations and sanitizer will be available. Read more.
12 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — When Six Flags St. Louis opens, you're going to need a reservation. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The 2020 concert scene in St. Louis was looking epic, and Orlando Watson was doing his part. The longtime concert producer, promoter and record label owner had planned to debut his Vanguard Music Festival. But before he could even officially announce his first music festival project, the brakes were put on it. It’s among the countless casualties of the coronavirus pandemic that has eliminated live concerts and other events for the foreseeable future. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Undergraduates applying to St. Louis University will not have to submit standardized test scores starting in 2021, school officials said Thursday. The coronavirus pandemic was the catalyst to start a three-year pilot program to make ACT and SAT scores optional in applications, said Kathleen Davis, vice president for enrollment and retention management. Read more.
9 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Almost 31,000 Missourians filed for unemployment insurance last week, the lowest weekly total since the economic shutdown began in mid-March. Even as initial claims began slowing, the numbers are still startlingly high for an economy both locally and nationally that was historically strong just three months ago. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Nearly 3 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week as the viral outbreak led more companies to slash jobs even though most states have begun to let some businesses reopen under certain restrictions.Roughly 36 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the two months since the coronavirus first forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Even as retailers begin reopening in much of the country, a dark cloud hangs over much of the industry. Simply put, the U.S. already had far more stores than it needed, and the coronavirus pandemic accelerated a shift toward online shopping. Rather than don a facemask to go to the mall, many consumers will open a web browser instead. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — The Catholic Church of Illinois on Wednesday published a plan to begin reopening its churches later this month. The church reached an agreement with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, according to a letter from the Archdiocese of Chicago. Catholic churches in Illinois have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
