LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 15. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:30 a.m. May 15

Missouri: 562 deaths, 10,317 known cases. Local officials report 4,104 cases in St. Louis County and 1,571 in St. Louis. There were 681 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,928 deaths, 87,937 confirmed cases. Cases include 759 in St. Clair County, 461 in Madison County and 82 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,419,998 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 85,974 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,307,287 cases worldwide, and 295,101 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.