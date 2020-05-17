LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 16-17. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 2 p.m. May 17

Missouri: 594 deaths, 10,789 known cases. Local officials report 4,287 cases in St. Louis County and 1,631 in St. Louis. There were 695 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,129 deaths, 92,457 confirmed cases. Cases include 783 in St. Clair County, 481 in Madison County and 86 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,478,241 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 89,207 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,534,731 cases worldwide, and 307,537 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.