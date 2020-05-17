LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 16-17. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
As St. Louis and St. Louis County start lifting shutdown orders, businesses are not uniformly jumping at the chance. The family and friends of Parkway South High School held a parade in honor of their seniors. The city of St. Louis is handing out thousands of masks. Here are the weekend's developments.
3:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions for the coronavirus plateaued at 25, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Sunday, as St. Louis area businesses prepare to reopen from lockdown. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Twenty-one parks, previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen here Monday. Read more.
From Saturday:
3 p.m. — St. Louis County — Thousands of area residents picked up food and other necessities handed out Saturday by The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Read more
1 p.m. — CLAYTON — A group objecting to the easing of stay-at-home orders staged a protest Saturday with a parade of honking cars going through Clayton, Ladue and Frontenac.
The group HealthB4Wealth says Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page are putting thousands of lives at risk because, they say, there is not enough personal protective equipment even for essential workers — let alone those who will be returning to work. They also say the city and county do not have enough testing and contact tracing in place to keep the coronavirus pandemic on its heels. Read more.
10 a.m. — MAPLEWOOD — A Maplewood woman who has lost 10 loved ones to COVID-19 is channeling her grief by helping others. On a recent afternoon, Shana Poole-Jones set up her tables full of food in her yard, like she’s done almost every day for more than a month. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday join counties across the region in lifting shutdowns, easing restrictions and allowing some businesses to reopen, after weeks of strict coronavirus precautions. Franklin County opened three weeks ago; Jefferson and St. Charles counties did so two weeks ago. But businesses across the region aren’t uniformly jumping at the opportunity. Some worry about employees, others about patrons and still others about unemployment benefits.home order. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — City officials are handing out at least 75,000 masks as St. Louis and neighboring St. Louis County prepare to relax stay-at-home orders. Over the past two days, city officials say they’ve handed out 42,000 masks to more than 30 senior living facilities, including nursing homes. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — MANCHESTER — Members of Parkway South High School 2020 graduating class roll down Hanna Road during the Senior Salute caravan and parade in Manchester on Friday, May 15, 2020. The parade was organized by Parkway South parents to give family, friends, school staff and the community. See photos.
3:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Some elected officials in Missouri and neighboring Illinois were at odds Friday as Congress debated additional aid to states because of the coronavirus. The divide mirrored a political split in Washington, where the Democratic-led U.S. House put forth a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package that the Republican-led Senate seemed sure to reject. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A second Metro Transit employee has died after contracting COVID-19, the agency said Friday. In a statement, Bi-State Development said that a total of 33 employees have tested positive. The agency declined to release any more details about the employee who died. Read more.
12 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The Wizard World Comic Con, set to stop in St. Louis on June 5-7, has been postponed to March 12-14, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Three Catholic schools will close at the end of the school year — Most Holy Trinity in north St. Louis, Christ, Light of the Nations in north St. Louis County and St. Joseph in Manchester — because of financial losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the Archdiocese of St. Louis said Friday. Read more.
9 am. — ST. LOUIS — Maroon 5's tour coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Aug. 29 will be rescheduled for 2021 in wake of the current pandemic. The band announced the news on its social media, and is asking fans to hold onto tickets as they will be honored at the new date. Read more.
8 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Jobs were plentiful as those 2020 graduates began their final semester. Unemployment was at a record low and employers were flocking to on-campus job fairs.That changed suddenly in mid-March, when much of the economy shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Hiring has really slowed across the board,” said AnnElizabeth Konkel, an economist at Indeed Hiring Lab. “It's a tough time to enter the labor market right now.” Read more.
7:30 a.m. — UNDATED — U.S. retail sales tumbled by a record 16.4% from March to April as business shutdowns caused by the coronavirus kept shoppers away, threatened stores across the country and weighed down a sinking economy. The Commerce Department's report Friday on retail purchases showed a sector that has collapsed so quickly that sales over the past 12 months are down a crippling 21.6%. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Pick one: Your child or your job. About 45% of licensed day care providers closed their doors during the state stay-at-home orders in Missouri, according to Child Care Aware of Missouri. It’s unknown how many of those child care providers will reopen as workers are asked to return to their jobs. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — With more and more people getting food brought to their door amid the coronavirus crisis, a St. Louis lawmaker wants to limit how much delivery apps can charge restaurants for that service. An alderwoman plans to introduce a bill limiting to 5% per item the delivery fee that an internet platform can charge a restaurant. Read more.
