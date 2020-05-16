LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 16. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:30 a.m May 16

Missouri: 576 deaths, 10,456 known cases. Local officials report 4,172 cases in St. Louis County and 1,602 in St. Louis. There were 688 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,058 deaths, 90,369 confirmed cases. Cases include 765 in St. Clair County, 464 in Madison County and 83 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,444,870 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 87,595 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,425,485 cases worldwide, and 302,059 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.