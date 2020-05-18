LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 18.Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 18

Missouri: 594 deaths, 10,789 known cases. Local officials report 4,287 cases in St. Louis County and 1,654 in St. Louis. There were 701 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,177 deaths, 94,191 confirmed cases. Cases include 805 in St. Clair County, 490 in Madison County and 87 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,486,742 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 89,564 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,589,526 cases worldwide, and 310,391 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.