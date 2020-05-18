LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 18.Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The number of contract tracers in the city may not be enough, and health experts believe that St. Louis County should step up. The 49 clients the International Institute of St. Louis brought to the city in March have been mostly at home with their new lives on hold. More St. Louis County parks are reopening. Here are Monday's developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The city needs more help identifying people potentially infected with the new coronavirus — and, in the interest of public health in the region, St. Louis County should step up, local public health advocates and some city leaders say. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — In March, 49 clients of the International Institute of St. Louis arrived to begin new lives that month in the city. Many spent years in refugee camps, awaiting word on whether they would be accepted in the U.S. After getting the good news and traveling thousands of miles, they found their adopted country was essentially shut down because of the pandemic. Their host, the International Institute, was closing or altering longstanding programs to comply with social distancing and other rules. Read more
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS COUNTY —Another 21 parks are reopening in St. Louis County today, but with limits and without bathrooms or playgrounds. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions for the coronavirus plateaued at 25, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force said Sunday, as St. Louis area businesses prepare to reopen from lockdown. Read more.
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Twenty-one parks, previously closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen here Monday. Read more.
From Saturday:
3 p.m. — St. Louis County — Thousands of area residents picked up food and other necessities handed out Saturday by The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. Read more
1 p.m. — CLAYTON — A group objecting to the easing of stay-at-home orders staged a protest Saturday with a parade of honking cars going through Clayton, Ladue and Frontenac.
The group HealthB4Wealth says Mayor Lyda Krewson and County Executive Sam Page are putting thousands of lives at risk because, they say, there is not enough personal protective equipment even for essential workers — let alone those who will be returning to work. They also say the city and county do not have enough testing and contact tracing in place to keep the coronavirus pandemic on its heels. Read more.
10 a.m. — MAPLEWOOD — A Maplewood woman who has lost 10 loved ones to COVID-19 is channeling her grief by helping others. On a recent afternoon, Shana Poole-Jones set up her tables full of food in her yard, like she’s done almost every day for more than a month. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis and St. Louis County on Monday join counties across the region in lifting shutdowns, easing restrictions and allowing some businesses to reopen, after weeks of strict coronavirus precautions. Franklin County opened three weeks ago; Jefferson and St. Charles counties did so two weeks ago. But businesses across the region aren’t uniformly jumping at the opportunity. Some worry about employees, others about patrons and still others about unemployment benefits.home order. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — City officials are handing out at least 75,000 masks as St. Louis and neighboring St. Louis County prepare to relax stay-at-home orders. Over the past two days, city officials say they’ve handed out 42,000 masks to more than 30 senior living facilities, including nursing homes. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — MANCHESTER — Members of Parkway South High School 2020 graduating class roll down Hanna Road during the Senior Salute caravan and parade in Manchester on Friday, May 15, 2020. The parade was organized by Parkway South parents to give family, friends, school staff and the community. See photos.
