LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 19. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7:30 a.m. May 19

Missouri: 605 deaths, 10,945 known cases. Local officials report 4,324 cases in St. Louis County and 1,682 in St. Louis. There were 705 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,234 deaths, 96,485 confirmed cases. Cases include 815 in St. Clair County, 493 in Madison County and 89 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,508,957 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 90,369 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,696,849 cases worldwide, and 315,131 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.