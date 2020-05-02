LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 2. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 p.m. May 1

Missouri: 337 deaths, 7,835 known cases. Local officials report 3,253 cases in St. Louis County and 1,150 in St. Louis. There were 591 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,457 deaths, 56,055 confirmed cases. Cases include 475 in St. Clair County, 333 in Madison County and 70 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,082,411 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 63,019 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,181,642 cases worldwide, and 224,301 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.