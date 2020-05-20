LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 20. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 10:30 a.m. May 20

Missouri: 616 deaths, 11,080 known cases. Local officials report 4,374 cases in St. Louis County and 1,705 in St. Louis. There were 712 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,379 deaths, 98,030 confirmed cases. Cases include 832 in St. Clair County, 499 in Madison County and 90 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,531,485 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 92,066 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,789,205 cases worldwide, and 318,789 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.