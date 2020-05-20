LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 20. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Researchers at Washington University are leading a trial to test chloroquine on front-line health care workers. Asking who's gaining or losing weight during the pandemic may not be the smartest thing to do. Here are Wednesday's developments.
10 a.m. — CLAYTON — A day after members of the St. Louis County Council said they were frustrated by a lack of information about how the administration plans to spend $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that his staff plans to release a budget by the end of the week. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — ALTON — Argosy Casino Alton joined the party on March 12, bringing legal sports betting to the St. Louis area for the first time. But that came at the start of the coronavirus-fueled shutdown of almost all professional and collegiate sporting events worldwide, then the closure of the casino a few days later. When it reopens, there will be some interesting propositions. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — At my first homebound staff meeting via Zoom, I asked an innocent question. Just as we were breaking up and my colleagues were all waving their cats’ paws to one another, I asked who had been gaining weight during the lockdown and who had been losing it. Every woman said she had gained. Every man said he had lost. Read more.
OVERNIGHT —ST. LOUIS — Washington University researchers are leading a new trial testing the anti-malaria drug chloroquine on 30,000 front-line health care workers worldwide, to determine whether the drug can prevent COVID-19, or decrease its severity. Scientists across the globe have responded to the urgent call for a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19, and mobilized clinical trials to study drugs like chloroquine. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — WEBSTER GROVES — After being closed for two months by the coronavirus pandemic, the Hwy 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen readies to reopen. See photos.
7:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The St. Louis County Council on Tuesday criticized County Executive Sam Page's administration for what they see as a lack of organization and communication in the coronavirus relief effort. Read more.
7 p.m. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced a goal to test at least 7,500 people in Missouri for COVID-19 each day this week. Read more.
6:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Washington University researchers are leading a new trial testing the anti-malaria drug chloroquine on 30,000 frontline health care workers worldwide. Read more.
6:15 p.m. — Absentee ballot requests for June 2 local-level election have increased drastically amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
5:45 p.m. — CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Mall reopened Monday after being closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The mall is open with normal hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It closes at 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m Sunday. Several other area malls reopened Monday, including The Galleria, Plaza Frontenac, West County and South County.
5 p.m. — COLUMBIA, Mo. — Civil rights groups on Tuesday appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court after a local judge dismissed their lawsuit seeking to allow all Missourians to vote absentee in upcoming elections to help reduce the risk of catching or spreading the coronavirus. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — Lady Antebellum, Incubus, and Foreigner’s tours were all canceled today; the tours were separately scheduled to play Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this summer. The cancellations are in wake of the current pandemic. Read more.
12:45 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials in late April warned of possible retaliation by the Chinese government after Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against the country for its response to the new coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
12 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — If you want to eat out - in an actual dining room - we've put together a list of restaurants that are reopening their dining rooms. But check before you go; things can change. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare said Tuesday that it furloughed 2,962 employees last week, or nearly 10% of its staff. The organization announced earlier this month that it would enact cost-cutting measures, including furloughs. On Tuesday a spokeswoman released the number of workers impacted. Read more.
7 a.m. — Walmart became a lifeline to millions of people as the coronavirus spread and its profit and sales surged during the first quarter, topping almost all expectations. Online sales jumped 74%, fueled by a rush on canned foods, paper towels and other supplies as people sheltered in place. The company said Tuesday that same-store sales surged 10% at U.S. Walmart stores. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — As the city allowed non-essential businesses to begin reopening Monday, Mayor Lyda Krewson said plans are afoot to let some restaurants expand outdoor seating to adjacent parking lots and even neighborhood streets. The idea is to make it easier for eateries to adhere to social distancing rules to limit the spread of COVID-19. Businesses can use this link to apply. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Chris Ott doesn’t remember many of the days he spent tethered to a ventilator at Mercy Hospital South as he fought the grip of COVID-19 while in a medically induced coma. But for his family, each of the 55 days he spent at Mercy seemed to never end — until he was finally discharged Monday. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.