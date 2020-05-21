LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 21. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
A Pacific firm is working to create a new kind of ventilator. Six Bel-Ridge police officers have tested positive for the coronavirus. Nearly 39 million people across the country have lost their jobs since the virus struck. Claims in Missouri are trending down to mirror the nationwide trend. Here are Thursday's developments.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A church sued St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the acting head of the county health department Wednesday, saying limits on church attendance imposed to check the spread of the new coronavirus are unconstitutional. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by the Church of the Word, a non-denominational Christian church, asks a judge to prohibit enforcement of the orders. Read more.
9 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Mirroring the nation, initial jobless claims in Missouri continued to trend down from the historic levels reached as the pandemic shutdowns began, and the people on unemployment even began dropping as people returned to work earlier this month. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON —More than 2.4 million people applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week in the latest wave of layoffs from the viral outbreak that triggered widespread business shutdowns two months ago and sent the economy into a deep recession. Roughly 38.6 million people have now filed for jobless aid since the coronavirus forced millions of businesses to close their doors and shrink their workforces, the Labor Department said Thursday. Read more.
OVERNIGHT —BEL-RIDGE — Six police officers here have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the department said Wednesday, with five having returned to full duty. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The region’s major tourism office, faced with plummeting hotel taxes and disappearing convention income, approved a budget on Wednesday that spends almost one-quarter less next year and uses up millions of dollars in reserves. And deeper cuts may be necessary, leaders warned, as events continue to cancel and tax collections from the hard-hit hospitality industry come into focus. Read more.
