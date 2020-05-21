LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 21. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 10:45 a.m. May 21

Missouri: 631 deaths, 11,232 known cases. Local officials report 4,472 cases in St. Louis County and 1,717 in St. Louis. There were 712 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,525 deaths, 100,418 confirmed cases. Cases include 858 in St. Clair County, 502 in Madison County and 90 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,555,537 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 93,558 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,893,186 cases worldwide, and 323,256 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.