LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 22. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Front-line workers at Mercy hospitals have to wear their N95 masks three shifts in a row, against federal crisis guidelines. The Air Force will stage a hospital flyover Monday to honor health care workers at Metro East and St. Louis area hospitals. Here are Friday's developments.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Stay-at-home orders and crowd limits have let the air out of birthday parties and school festivities, anniversary celebrations and retirements. In their place, yard signs have sprouted like Zoysia this spring, hailing graduations, family additions, first communions and even funerals. And the yard-staking companies are seeing their business soar. Read more.
8 a.m — SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force will salute medical professionals and first responders on Memorial Day with a flight over area hospitals. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Front-line health care workers at Mercy hospitals, including nurses and doctors are having to wear their N95 masks for three shifts in a row, defying federal crisis guidelines. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — HAZELWOOD — Carloads of people found out firsthand what it's like to go to a night of music and movies as Drive-In St. Louis made its debut Thursday night on the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills Outlet Mall. See photos.
8:30 p.m. — Missouri on Thursday reported its largest single-day number of tests, but a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Senior Services confirmed that number is likely a reporting error.
7:15 p.m. — Unemployment claims in Missouri dipped slightly last week, but businesses are struggling to lure workers back to their places of employment. Read more.
5 p.m. — Within a week, there could be baseball activities in Busch Stadium as the Cardinals begin the controlled and limited reopening of facilities in St. Louis and Jupiter, Fla., for player workouts. Read more.
3:40 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri health officials reported 30 new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, up from 15 the day before, but the state's health director said the spike was due to reporting delays. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — City aldermen on Thursday endorsed putting a property tax hike for early childhood education programs on the Nov. 3 election ballot despite concerns that the timing amid the coronavirus-spurred recession isn't the greatest. Read more.
2:45 p.m. — The Gateway Arch remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but its iconic views from 630 feet above St. Louis now can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. Read more.
2 p.m. — Hundreds of cars lined up in the 4600 block of Natural Bridge in St. Louis Thursday for the second day of a free personal protection equipment giveaway. Read more.
1:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The chairman of the city’s Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals said Thursday he was investigating whether St. Louis County could share some of its federal coronavirus relief money to help the city with its contact tracing effort. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — In a year when many states are prohibiting in-person graduation ceremonies due to the coronavirus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is not only allowing them, but will speak at one. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A church sued St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and the acting head of the county health department Wednesday, saying limits on church attendance imposed to check the spread of the new coronavirus are unconstitutional. The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in St. Louis by the Church of the Word, a non-denominational Christian church, asks a judge to prohibit enforcement of the orders. Read more.
9 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Mirroring the nation, initial jobless claims in Missouri continued to trend down from the historic levels reached as the pandemic shutdowns began, and the people on unemployment even began dropping as people returned to work earlier this month. Read more.
8 a.m. — PACIFIC — To a non-engineer, a gas pump nozzle and a hospital ventilator don't appear to have much in common. To the folks at Husky Corp. in Pacific, though, they are similar. One controls the flow of gasoline into your tank; the other controls the flow of air into a patient's lungs. Read more.
OVERNIGHT —BEL-RIDGE — Six police officers here have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the department said Wednesday, with five having returned to full duty. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The region’s major tourism office, faced with plummeting hotel taxes and disappearing convention income, approved a budget on Wednesday that spends almost one-quarter less next year and uses up millions of dollars in reserves. And deeper cuts may be necessary, leaders warned, as events continue to cancel and tax collections from the hard-hit hospitality industry come into focus. Read more.
