LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 22. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 22

Missouri: 661 deaths, 11,340 known cases. Local officials report 4,472 cases in St. Louis County and 1,744 in St. Louis. There were 714 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,607 deaths, 102,686 confirmed cases. Cases include 888 in St. Clair County, 506 in Madison County and 90 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,577,758 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 94,729 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 4,962,707 cases worldwide, and 326,459 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.