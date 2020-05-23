LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 23. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 9:15 a.m. May 23

Missouri: 671 deaths, 11,558 known cases. Local officials report 4,526 cases in St. Louis County and 1,763 in St. Louis. There were 714 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,715 deaths, 105,444 confirmed cases. Cases include 907 in St. Clair County, 516 in Madison County and 91 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,602,148 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 96,013 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,061,476 cases worldwide, and 331,475 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.