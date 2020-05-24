LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 24. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Hospitals that spent the 2008-09 recession unscathed are cutting jobs and furloughing workers. As houses of worship start to reopen, believers face big changes. Camp and pool operators across St. Louis are preparing for some reopenings. Here are the weekend's developments:
8:15 a.m. — Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to the summer season, often brings crowds to the Lake of the Ozarks. If the pictures shared on social media are any indication, this year — despite the coronavirus pandemic — was no different. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers approved a new state budget Saturday as the Legislature wrapped up a whirlwind four-day session that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
Updates from Saturday:
9 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri overcounted the number of people it claimed have been tested for COVID-19 by at least 17,000, state health officials said Saturday, raising the percentage infection rate and muddying the state’s assessment of the viral spread even as regional officials ease restrictions. Read more.
6:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, scattered with people Saturday, remained a symbol of freedom and sacrifice for many laying flags on Memorial Weekend. Traditionally, the cemetery is full of Boy Scouts before Memorial Day, as hundreds of Scouts from across the area plant a flag at each headstone, leaving a sea of red, white and blue waving in the wind. This year is different. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As churches, mosques, synagogues and houses of worship start reopening, believers are returning to significant changes. Several faiths have used technology to hold virtual community events, organize social services and coordinate acts of charity for the broader community. They say they plan to keep those offerings permanently. Some others are weighing the possibility of resuming in-house services and how to add precautions to communal worship to keep congregants, many of them older adults, safe. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A decade ago, when thousands of the region’s traditional manufacturing jobs disappeared, the hospitals kept hiring. This recession is different. The region’s major medical systems — BJC HealthCare, SSM Health and Mercy — have announced deep cuts. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS – Summer camps and pool operators say they’re drowning in uncertainty as they rush to comply with a rash of regulations released Friday by St. Louis County that are meant to keep children safe from the coronavirus. Read more.
6:30 p.m. — Missouri residents who want to get tested for COVID-19 can sign up for drive-thru testing in St. Charles and Jefferson counties. Read more.
2:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday against two fitness centers that operated in violation of St. Louis County’s stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
1:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri nursing homes will receive $165.4 million in support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help cover costs related to the coronavirus pandemic, the department announced Friday. Read more.
1 p.m. — SHANNON COUNTY — Business owners in Shannon County are hoping for a busy Memorial Day weekend to help them make up for losses experienced during the state’s stay-at-home order. Last month, they told visitors to stay out of the county. Read more.
11:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Gamlin Whiskey House and Sub Zero Vodka Bar, the Central West End restaurants owned by brothers Derek and Lucas Gamlin, are closing permanently. "The weight of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic were simply too much to bear," a Facebook post announcing the closures reads in part. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The federal government estimates that metro St. Louis lost 152,700 jobs in April as a coronavirus-related lockdown caused mass layoffs throughout the area. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Stay-at-home orders and crowd limits have let the air out of birthday parties and school festivities, anniversary celebrations and retirements. In their place, yard signs have sprouted like Zoysia this spring, hailing graduations, family additions, first communions and even funerals. And the yard-staking companies are seeing their business soar. Read more.
8 a.m — SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE — The Air Force will salute medical professionals and first responders on Memorial Day with a flight over area hospitals. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — Front-line health care workers at Mercy hospitals, including nurses and doctors are having to wear their N95 masks for three shifts in a row, defying federal crisis guidelines. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — HAZELWOOD — Carloads of people found out firsthand what it's like to go to a night of music and movies as Drive-In St. Louis made its debut Thursday night on the parking lot of the former St. Louis Mills Outlet Mall. See photos.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.