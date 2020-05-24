LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 24. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 11:30 a.m. May 24

Missouri: 676 deaths, 11,752 known cases. Local officials report 4,634 cases in St. Louis County and 1,789 in St. Louis. There were 730 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,790 deaths, 107,796 confirmed cases. Cases include 939 in St. Clair County, 523 in Madison County and 91 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,626,270 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 97,150 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,201,549 cases worldwide, and 337,405 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.