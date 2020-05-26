LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 26. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Dentists are struggling to get enough PPE to safely treat patients. The St. Louis area is watching for a surge in cases after people flocked to the Lake of the Ozarks and ignored social distancing guidelines. Here are Tuesday's developments:
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As dentists begin to reschedule patients who had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the scenes they are in an expensive race to track down critical supplies. Read more.
8:15 a.m. — Memorial Day weekend, the traditional start to the summer season, often brings crowds to the Lake of the Ozarks. If the pictures shared on social media are any indication, this year — despite the coronavirus pandemic — was no different. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois lawmakers approved a new state budget Saturday as the Legislature wrapped up a whirlwind four-day session that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
Updates from Saturday:
9 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Missouri overcounted the number of people it claimed have been tested for COVID-19 by at least 17,000, state health officials said Saturday, raising the percentage infection rate and muddying the state’s assessment of the viral spread even as regional officials ease restrictions. Read more.
6:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, scattered with people Saturday, remained a symbol of freedom and sacrifice for many laying flags on Memorial Weekend. Traditionally, the cemetery is full of Boy Scouts before Memorial Day, as hundreds of Scouts from across the area plant a flag at each headstone, leaving a sea of red, white and blue waving in the wind. This year is different. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As churches, mosques, synagogues and houses of worship start reopening, believers are returning to significant changes. Several faiths have used technology to hold virtual community events, organize social services and coordinate acts of charity for the broader community. They say they plan to keep those offerings permanently. Some others are weighing the possibility of resuming in-house services and how to add precautions to communal worship to keep congregants, many of them older adults, safe. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — A decade ago, when thousands of the region’s traditional manufacturing jobs disappeared, the hospitals kept hiring. This recession is different. The region’s major medical systems — BJC HealthCare, SSM Health and Mercy — have announced deep cuts. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS – Summer camps and pool operators say they’re drowning in uncertainty as they rush to comply with a rash of regulations released Friday by St. Louis County that are meant to keep children safe from the coronavirus. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.