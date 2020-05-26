LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 26. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated May 26 at 8:15 a.m.

Missouri: 685 deaths, 12,167 known cases. Local officials report 4,634 cases in St. Louis County and 1,789 in St. Louis. There were 732 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,884 deaths, 112,017 confirmed cases. Cases include 991 in St. Clair County, 539 in Madison County and 92 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,662,768 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 98,223 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,370,375 cases worldwide, and 344,454 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.