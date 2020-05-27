LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 27. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Job cuts are expected at Boeing. The pandemic has changed how we shop for groceries. An Illinois lawmaker wants to recall the governor over woes in the state's unemployment office, slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. Here are Wednesday's developments:
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we shop for groceries. People are going less often, spending more money and, sadly, getting into more argument when they do search the aisles for the food and supplies they want. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois Republican state representative announced plans to seek the recall of Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of woes in the state’s unemployment office. An influx of jobless claims prompted by the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Read more.
6 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. is expected to announce U.S. job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said. A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA) union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees told Reuters Tuesday the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday. Read more.
4 p.m. – JEFFERSON CITY — After a holiday weekend of crowds ignoring social distancing orders at the Lake of the Ozarks, Gov. Mike Parson said there is little he can do to regulate gatherings. Although he called scenes of people shoulder-to-shoulder at lakeside pool bars “potentially dangerous” ways to spread COVID-19, he said local health departments are responsible for ensuring people stay six feet apart. Read more.
3 p.m. — BELLEVILLE — Starting Saturday, you can pick-your-own-strawberries at Eckert’s Farm in Belleville. In addition to heading out to the fields on foot, visitors can eat at the restaurant. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — At the Lake of the Ozarks, history repeats itself. By now, you've seen the photos and vidoes form bars and entertainment venues showing thousands of people crowded together in shallow pools and bellying up to the bar. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — EUREKA — When Six Flags in Eureka reopens this s ummer, it will have added safety measures including attendance caps and mandatory masks for guests and workers. Read more.
1 p.m. — CHESTERFIELD — Furloughs and job cuts will affect hundreds of employees at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, according to notices the health system filed with the state. More than 200 positions will be eliminated, and nearly 460 will be temporarily furloughed, according to the notices. Read more.
10:50 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — After closing along with the state's other casinos March 17, the Ameristar Casino now says it may make furloughs permanent layoffs for as much as 60% of its workforce. The casino, owned by Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, filed a Warn notice with Missouri officials Friday indicating as many as 947 employees could be affected. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — If the start of the baseball season is delayed even longer, say, to July 15, Mike Shannon, for the first time in his career, could celebrate his birthday and opening day on the same date. But, whenever the season starts, the longtime Cardinals radio voice, who will be 81, said he will be excited as he ever has been for the start of a season. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As dentists begin to reschedule patients who had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the scenes they are in an expensive race to track down critical supplies. Read more.
