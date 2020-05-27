LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 27. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated May 27 at 7:45 a.m.

Missouri: 686 deaths, 12,291 known cases. Local officials report 4,766 cases in St. Louis County and 1,867 in St. Louis. There were 738 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 4,923 deaths, 113,195 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,017 in St. Clair County, 540 in Madison County and 92 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,681,418 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 98,929 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,451,532 cases worldwide, and 345,752 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.