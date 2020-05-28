LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 28. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
There are 41 million Americans out of work. Elopements are up during the age of the coronavirus. Kirkwood furloughs employees because of virus-related revenue drops. St. Charles County approves plan for spending federal virus aid. Here are Thursday's developments:
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS – The dizzying pace of jobless claims continued to slow last week but remained at historic highs here and around the country. Missourians filed 27,000 unemployment claims last week, the lowest level since coronavirus shutdowns began in mid-March. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For Jen Trares, her wedding gown was a blue dress she pulled from the back of her closet. There was no formal proposal, no invitations. She and her husband got married in a Kirkwood park, then had celebratory coffes from Starbucks. These kind of intimate ceremonies have become more prominent over the past two months and — with continued uncertainty over crowds, fears of second-wave shutdowns and a wobbly economy — are likely to retain their appeal to engaged couples into the foreseeable future. Read more
5 a.m. — KIRKWOOD — Kirkwood has furloughed eight employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a city spokesperson confirmed.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST.CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Council voted unanimously Wednesday on spending up to $15 million on jail improvements as part of a rough plan for the $47 million in emergency federal COVID-19 funding it received this month. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson said Wednesday that City Hall will reopen to the public next week. Read more.
3 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis city counselor testified at an aldermanic hearing Wednesday that he does not think Fredrick Echols meets the qualifications of the city health director. Read more.
2:05 p.m. — Any further pandemic-related spending should be focused on solutions rather than relief, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard said Wednesday. Read more.
2 p.m. — MARYLAND HEIGHTS — It's looking like a mostly silent summer at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, where 29 of 34 scheduled shows for this spring and summer have been canceled or delayed. And the five that are still on the books? Probably a good idea to wait and see. Read more.
1 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The number of long-term care facilities in the St. Louis region reporting COVID-19 outbreaks to the state increased by more than 64% over three weeks - with at least 115 of them reporting outbreaks. Read more.
11:45 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri officials have signed contracts with 11 private laboratories to help boost the number of tests for COVID-19. The cost of the ramped-up testing will depend on how many people are tested. Read more.
11 a.m. — COLLINVSILLE — Fairmount Park in Collinsville will resume horse racing next week without spectators, according to Jim Watkins, president of the Illinois Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Science Center will reopen on June 20 after the coronavirus shutdown. Read more.
10 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Boeing Co. said Wednesday it will notify 6,770 U.S. workers they are being laid off with "several thousand remaining layoffs" planned in the next few months, chief executive Dave Calhoun told workers in an email.Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Missouri will reopen to customers on Thursday, the company said. The stores shut down in March due to the coronavirus. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we shop for groceries. People are going less often, spending more money and, sadly, getting into more argument when they do search the aisles for the food and supplies they want. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois Republican state representative announced plans to seek the recall of Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of woes in the state’s unemployment office. An influx of jobless claims prompted by the closing of nonessential businesses because of the spread of the coronavirus has overwhelmed the Illinois Department of Employment Security. Read more.
4 p.m. – JEFFERSON CITY — After a holiday weekend of crowds ignoring social distancing orders at the Lake of the Ozarks, Gov. Mike Parson said there is little he can do to regulate gatherings. Although he called scenes of people shoulder-to-shoulder at lakeside pool bars “potentially dangerous” ways to spread COVID-19, he said local health departments are responsible for ensuring people stay six feet apart. Read more.
3 p.m. — BELLEVILLE — Starting Saturday, you can pick-your-own-strawberries at Eckert’s Farm in Belleville. In addition to heading out to the fields on foot, visitors can eat at the restaurant. Read more.
2 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — At the Lake of the Ozarks, history repeats itself. By now, you've seen the photos and vidoes form bars and entertainment venues showing thousands of people crowded together in shallow pools and bellying up to the bar. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — EUREKA — When Six Flags in Eureka reopens this s ummer, it will have added safety measures including attendance caps and mandatory masks for guests and workers. Read more.
1 p.m. — CHESTERFIELD — Furloughs and job cuts will affect hundreds of employees at Mercy Hospital St. Louis, according to notices the health system filed with the state. More than 200 positions will be eliminated, and nearly 460 will be temporarily furloughed, according to the notices. Read more.
10:50 a.m. — ST. CHARLES — After closing along with the state's other casinos March 17, the Ameristar Casino now says it may make furloughs permanent layoffs for as much as 60% of its workforce. The casino, owned by Boyd Gaming of Las Vegas, filed a Warn notice with Missouri officials Friday indicating as many as 947 employees could be affected. Read more.
6:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — If the start of the baseball season is delayed even longer, say, to July 15, Mike Shannon, for the first time in his career, could celebrate his birthday and opening day on the same date. But, whenever the season starts, the longtime Cardinals radio voice, who will be 81, said he will be excited as he ever has been for the start of a season. Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As dentists begin to reschedule patients who had been deferred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, behind the scenes they are in an expensive race to track down critical supplies. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.