LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 28. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated May 28 at 8 a.m.

Missouri: 696 deaths, 12,492 known cases. Local officials report 4,832 cases in St. Louis County and 1,867 in St. Louis. There were 744 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,083 deaths, 114,306 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,035 in St. Clair County, 544 in Madison County and 93 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,699,933 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 100,442 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,556,679 cases worldwide, and 351,866 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.