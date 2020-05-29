LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 29. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Nursing homes with COVID-19 cases will be publicly identified in St. Louis County. RV rentals are up as people look for a safe way to travel. Here are Friday's developments:
7:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As people try to return to "normal," would-be travelers are realizing that going somewhere by recreational vehicle might be the best way for several reasons. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County plans to publicly identify by name the dozens of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the county with confirmed COVID-19 infections among residents or staff, a spokesman said. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday said he would extend the state's current health order through June 15 as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.
3:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — As some craft breweries are beginning to reopen their doors, Center Ice Brewery is expanding its coronavirus-survival plan to include beer delivery. At least a dozen local craft brewers have also implemented delivery systems, ranging from neighborhood-only service areas to a region-wide footprint. Read more.
12 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Does Missouri Gov. Mike Parson want local officials to have more control over health rules than the state? He didn't when it came to certain concentrated animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, in 2019, but when it came to social distancing and large crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks, he said health rules were up local officials. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — It's hard to square a skyrocketing stock market with a plummeting economy, but the U.S. has both right now. Stocks have soared 37% since they hit a pandemic-related pothole in mid-March. The economic news since then has been unrelentingly bad, with unemployment soaring to depression levels. Read more.
9 a.m. — ST. LOUIS – The dizzying pace of jobless claims continued to slow last week but remained at historic highs here and around the country. Missourians filed 27,000 unemployment claims last week, the lowest level since coronavirus shutdowns began in mid-March. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — An estimated 2.1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week despite the gradual reopening of businesses around the country, bringing the running total since the coronavirus shutdowns took hold in mid-March to about 41 million, the government said Thursday. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For Jen Trares, her wedding gown was a blue dress she pulled from the back of her closet. There was no formal proposal, no invitations. She and her husband got married in a Kirkwood park, then had celebratory coffes from Starbucks. These kind of intimate ceremonies have become more prominent over the past two months and — with continued uncertainty over crowds, fears of second-wave shutdowns and a wobbly economy — are likely to retain their appeal to engaged couples into the foreseeable future. Read more.
5 a.m. — KIRKWOOD — Kirkwood has furloughed eight employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a city spokesperson confirmed.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST.CHARLES COUNTY — The St. Charles County Council voted unanimously Wednesday on spending up to $15 million on jail improvements as part of a rough plan for the $47 million in emergency federal COVID-19 funding it received this month. Read more.
