LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 29. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated May 29 at 8 a.m.

Missouri: 707 deaths, 12,673 known cases. Local officials report 4,876 cases in St. Louis County and 1,906 in St. Louis. There were 748 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,186 deaths, 115,833 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,050 in St. Clair County, 545 in Madison County and 93 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,721,926 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 101,621 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,701,337 cases worldwide, and 357,688 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.