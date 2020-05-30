LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 30. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
A beloved pediatrician who has treated generations of patients across St. Louis was among the wave of physicians caught in layoffs and furlows at Mercy. Part of St. Peters City Hall will reopen Monday. Grocery prices are soaring as the coronavirus disrupts processing plants and distribution systems. Here are the weekend developments:
9:30 a.m. — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-racking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For 55 years, Dr. Gerald Lowther has served generations of families, a beloved pediatrician who hands out his cell phone number and tells parents to call him anytime, day or night. But he is among an unknown number of beloved primary care doctors and specialists swept up in layoffs and furloughs announced earlier this month by Mercy. The hospital system cites economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. PETERS — A portion of St. Peters City Hall will reopen to residents Monday. Opening the west wing of the building is the first phase of the city’s plan to gradually reopen to the public after the building's closure on March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
7 p.m. — CAMDENTON — A person who visited the crowded Lake of the Ozarks last weekend has tested positive for COVID-19. Read more.
2:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — City Treasurer Tishaura Jones announced that parking enforcement will resume Monday after it was suspended as the coronavirus outbreak worsened in the region. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Missourians should stay home rather than vote in Tuesday's local elections if they feel at risk because of the coronavirus. Read more.
1 p.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that he expected most businesses and venues in the county to be allowed to open by mid-June, with social distancing guidelines to protect against spreading the coronavirus. Read more.
10 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The future of Amtrak service in Missouri could be uncertain because of the pandemic and budget woes. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For parents summer means a break from the pressure of trying to teach children while also working form home. But it also opens vast stretches of time to fill without the same availability of summer camps that working parents rely upon during these months. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As people try to return to "normal," would-be travelers are realizing that going somewhere by recreational vehicle might be the best way for several reasons. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County plans to publicly identify by name the dozens of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the county with confirmed COVID-19 infections among residents or staff, a spokesman said. Read more.
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.