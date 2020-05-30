LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 30. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated May 230 at 10:30 a.m.

Missouri: 738 deaths, 12,795 known cases. Local officials report 4,914 cases in St. Louis County and 1,916 in St. Louis. There were 748 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,270 deaths, 117,455 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,050 in St. Clair County, 545 in Madison County and 93 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,749,846 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 102,900 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,817,385 cases worldwide, and 362,705 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.