LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 31. Here's what we know

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Here are the weekend developments:
10:15 a.m. — As more beaches, churches, mosques, schools and businesses reopened worldwide, civil unrest in the United States over repeated racial injustice is raising fears of new coronavirus outbreaks in a country that has more infections and deaths than anywhere else in the world. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Vehicle emissions testing, on hold because of stay-at-home orders issued during the coronavirus pandemic, will resume Monday, state officials said. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Despite the coronavirus shutdowns and uncertain economic outlook, developers across the region are teeing up or starting work on new projects, from a midtown music venue to a St. Charles subdivision. Read more.
Updates from Saturday, May 30:
4 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Concern over the coronavirus pandemic has spurred the Church of God in Christ denomination to cancel its annual Holy Convocation event, which in previous years has drawn tens of thousands of people here. The event has been held in St. Louis since 2010 and had been scheduled for Nov. 2 through Nov. 11. Read more.
12 p.m. — MILAN — The fortunes of this small northern Missouri town squarely are tied to meat. The Smithfield Foods pork plant plant is the local economic anchor and has brought new residents — many of them immigrants — to Milan, helping the 2,000-person town last, even as other rural communities fade. But now meatpacking plants across the country are getting hit by the new coronavirus. Thousands of workers are testing positive. Some are dying. And that has left some in Milan unsettled. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — As if trips to the grocery store weren’t nerve-racking enough, U.S. shoppers lately have seen the costs of meat, eggs and even potatoes soar as the coronavirus has disrupted processing plants and distribution networks. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — For 55 years, Dr. Gerald Lowther has served generations of families, a beloved pediatrician who hands out his cell phone number and tells parents to call him anytime, day or night. But he is among an unknown number of beloved primary care doctors and specialists swept up in layoffs and furloughs announced earlier this month by Mercy. The hospital system cites economic losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. PETERS — A portion of St. Peters City Hall will reopen to residents Monday. Opening the west wing of the building is the first phase of the city’s plan to gradually reopen to the public after the building's closure on March 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.