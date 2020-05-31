LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 31. Here's what we know

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated May 31 at 9:45 a.m.

Missouri: 771 deaths, 12,962 known cases. Local officials report 4,968 cases in St. Louis County and 1,930 in St. Louis. There were 774 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 5,330 deaths, 118,917 confirmed cases. Cases include 1,121 in St. Clair County, 572 in Madison County and 95 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,773,020 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 103,815 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 5,934,936 cases worldwide, and 367,166 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.