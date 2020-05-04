LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 4. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7:30 a.m. May 4

Missouri: 352 deaths, 8,154 known cases. Local officials report 3,433 cases in St. Louis County and 1,304 in St. Louis. There were 612reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,618 deaths, 58,505 confirmed cases. Cases include 537 in St. Clair County, 367 in Madison County and 75 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,158,341 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 67,686 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,407,747 cases worldwide, and 238,198 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.