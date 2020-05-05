LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 5. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 5

Missouri: 358 deaths, 8,754 known cases. Local officials report 3,521 cases in St. Louis County and 1,304 in St. Louis. There were 612 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,662 deaths, 63,840 confirmed cases. Cases include 537 in St. Clair County, 365 in Madison County and 75 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,180,6343 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 68,934 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,489,053 cases worldwide, and 241,559 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.