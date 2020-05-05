LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 5. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Furloughs are coming to BJC, where non-coronavirus admissions have plummeted. Nursing home workers are demanding paid sick leave and other protections after a co-worker died of COVID-19. Here are Tuesday's developments.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Employees of a nursing home here joined the state health care workers’ union in demanding paid sick leave and other protections after learning that a co-worker died of COVID-19. Cynthia Whitfield, 58, of Jennings died April 21 of the disease, a week after she was hospitalized at SSM Health St. Mary’s, said her daughter Jasmine Whitfield, 25. She had used up her vacation days, her family said, and her employer would not grant her any days off. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare announced cost-cutting measures, including furloughs and cuts to executive pay. The organization is identifying employees who will be furloughed for a minimum of eight weeks and will end 401(k) and 403(b) matches for the year. The system's non-COVID-19 admissions have plummeted. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — On a day when the number of new COVID-19 cases rose by 368 across Missouri, Republican Gov. Mike Parson promoted the end of his statewide stay-at-home order by visiting a handful of businesses. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — A lawsuit filed on Monday on behalf of an antique store in St. Louis and a gym in St. Louis County asks a judge to block emergency orders that are keeping many city and county businesses shuttered as the state begins to reopen. Read more.
3:10 p.m. — Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will not be holding a Memorial Day ceremony this year due to the coronavirus, and scouts will not be placing American flags on the veterans’ graves, the Greater St. Louis Council, Boy Scouts of America announced Monday. Read more.
3 p.m. — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that 46 more people died in Illinois in the previous 24 hours, bringing the state's total dead from the coronavirus to 2,662. The governor reported 2,341 new COVID-19 cases for a total in Illinois of 63,840. Pritzker said 17 percent of the 13,834 new tests conducted over the past day had positive results. Read more.
2 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — New air monitoring data collected by Missouri officials supports a global phenomena: The coronavirus has had a positive effect on air pollution in the St. Louis region. Read more.
12:55 p.m. — St. Louis University will post a deficit of more than $20 million for the fiscal year ending in June, a shortfall caused entirely by the coronavirus pandemic, President Fred Pestello said in an email Monday to students and staff. Read more.
12:15 p.m. — Journey cancels tour, including Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre. The tour was canceled rather than postponed to allow fans faster access to refunds. Read more.
11:55 a.m. — One of the largest meat processing plants in central Illinois is battling an outbreak of coronavirus in which 21 cases of COVID-19 have been already been counted, a company official confirmed Monday. Rantoul Foods, which is based in Rantoul and processes between 30 million and 35 million pounds of pork each month, saw its first case on April 25, said Jerry Jacobsen, the company's director of human resources, safety and business administration. Read more.
11:25 a.m. — There are several ways to find free meals in the St. Louis metro area if the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to buy groceries. Even though schools remain closed, there are still free meal resources available for students and their families. Read more.
11:25 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page reiterated Monday that they’ll revisit their respective stay-at-home orders in mid-May. Read more.
8:45 a.m. — Tyson Foods Inc. expects to continue idling meat plants and slowing production because of the new coronavirus, the company said on Monday, signaling more disruptions to the U.S. food supply. Read more.
8:15 a.m. — The postponed Rage Against the Machine/Run the Jewels concert at Enterprise Center has found a new date; July 9, 2021. The original date was May 16, 2020. The entire tour was moved into 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The urban farm, Good Life Growing, was left with a glut of vegetables when restaurants across St. Louis had to close their dining rooms. It would have bills unpaid if the produce was left to rot, so it turned to grocery delivery and found success. Read more.
6 a.m. — JEFFERSON COUNTY — Monday marks the first day after Gov. Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order expires. Businesses across most of the state can start letting customers inside, with rules that still limit the size of gatherings. Franklin County started relaxing its rules a week earlier. The executives for Jefferson and St. Charles counties last week said they would follow Parson, while St. Louis and St. Louis County remain locked down indefinitely on orders from their top leaders.Read more.
OVERNIGHT — As hard-hit areas in Missouri continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, the end of the statewide stay-at-home order means more pressure on local health departments, especially in smaller, rural cities and counties. The first phase of Gov. Mike Parson’s reopening plan, which goes into effect Monday, allows businesses, religious services and social gatherings to resume — as long as people continue to abide by social distancing rules. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — By noon Sunday, St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and other city officials finished removing the last of a homeless encampment downtown. The camp, Krewson said Sunday, had posed a health risk because it housed a large number of people from across the region and state who gathered there and set up tents there in unsanitary conditions. Read more.
