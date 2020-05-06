LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 6. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Mayors in St. Louis County want details of reopening plan. The St. Louis mayor thinks the state shorted counties and the city on its fair share of federal aid. A nonprofit breadmaker had to adapt during the pandemic. Here are Wednesday's developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Until recently, Bridge Bread sold its bread to area churches, which sold it to their parishioners. They also sold their bread at a small storefront in the Cherokee Street business district, from a food truck and at farmers markets. They also baked all the dinner rolls for all the catered events at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel as well as made breads for catered events at St. Louis University. And then the coronavirus hit, forcing the nonprofit to adapt. Read more.
OVERNIGHT – ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson complained Tuesday that Missouri officials are shortchanging the city and most counties across the state in the distribution of federal coronavirus aid. She has appealed to Gov. Mike Parson and state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who played a key role in the allocation, to increase St. Louis’ share to $53 million from the $35 million announced last week. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — CLAYTON — The mayors of 23 municipalities asked St. Louis County officials on Tuesday to publish initial plans for emerging from the pandemic after a six-week lockdown, even if later phases are still under review. “We are all aware a threat still exists,” the mayors wrote in a resolution read into the record at Tuesday’s County Council videoconference meeting. But the mayors, representing cities as diverse as Wellston and Wildwood, said residents and businesses needed time to plan. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — LADUE — Leaders at John Burroughs School have decided to return $2.55 million in federal coronavirus aid targeted for small businesses, a spokeswoman for the school said Tuesday. Read more.
4:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis area, including the Illinois suburbs, hit 400 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday as case totals continued to rise in Missouri and Illinois. Read more.
3:35 p.m. — CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a five-phase plan for reopening the state gradually by region over months, but noted that current restrictions will not be lifted anywhere in Illinois until at least May 29. Read more.
3 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — People started arriving before 8 a.m. and lined the sidewalk while cars wrapped around the block at Better Family Health for free coronavirus testing on Tuesday. See more.
2:40 p.m. — TROY, Mo. — A federal judge has rebuffed a bid for freedom from a former white supremacist who was the first inmate to test positive for the coronavirus at the Lincoln County jail. Read more.
2:05 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Furloughs and other cost-cutting measures are expected at SLUCare Physician Group, the academic medical practice of St. Louis University. Read more.
2 p.m. — The other shoe has dropped in this year's postponed St. Patrick's Day Parade in Dogtown: It has been canceled until 2021. Read more.
12 p.m. — CHESTERFIELD — The city will not open its aquatic facility this summer and has canceled its annual July 4 celebration.Read more.
11:10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Pfizer and the German pharmaceutical company BioNTech announced Tuesday that the first U.S. participants in a clinical trial for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been dosed. The companies are already scaling up production. Pfizer-owned sites in Missouri, Michigan and Massachusetts and Belgium have been identified as manufacturing centers for vaccine production. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — The World Naked Bike Ride slated for this summer in St. Louis won't happen until next summer. The organizers of the World Naked Bike Ride, set to roll through St. Louis on July 25, have postponed the event to July 17, 2021. Read more.
10:45 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Former St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Jim Edmonds donated potentially life-saving plasma on Tuesday after recovering from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Edmonds, 49, was filmed donating blood at Mercy St. Louis and encouraging others who have recovered from COVID-19 to do the same. Read more.
10:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson is signaling his support for a proposal that could shield nursing homes and long-term care facilities from lawsuits linked to the coronavirus response. Under legislation awaiting debate in the Missouri House, health care providers who treat people with COVID-19 would not be liable for civil damages if something were to go wrong. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — GameTime will host 54 teams in the Mother’s Day Classic on Saturday and Sunday (six of the 54 are girls softball teams) in St.Charles and Jefferson counties. The players are ages 7-14. While facemasks won’t be required, GameTime has a long list of rules regarding social distancing, but the question remains: Should they be playing? Read more.
5 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Employees of a nursing home here joined the state health care workers’ union in demanding paid sick leave and other protections after learning that a co-worker died of COVID-19. Cynthia Whitfield, 58, of Jennings died April 21 of the disease, a week after she was hospitalized at SSM Health St. Mary’s, said her daughter Jasmine Whitfield, 25. She had used up her vacation days, her family said, and her employer would not grant her any days off. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — Sports columnist Benjamin Hochman writes that two sets of fields, one in St. Charles County and one in Jefferson County, will host baseball games this weekend. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare announced cost-cutting measures, including furloughs and cuts to executive pay. The organization is identifying employees who will be furloughed for a minimum of eight weeks and will end 401(k) and 403(b) matches for the year. The system's non-COVID-19 admissions have plummeted. Read more.
