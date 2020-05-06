LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 6. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 6

Missouri: 358 deaths, 8,754 known cases. Local officials report 3,569 cases in St. Louis County and 1,346 in St. Louis. There were 624 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,838 deaths, 65,962 confirmed cases. Cases include 579 in St. Clair County, 369 in Madison County and 74 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,204,475 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 71,078 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,557,235 cases worldwide, and 245,150 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.