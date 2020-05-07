LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 7. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 7:30 a.m. May 7

Missouri: 396 deaths, 9,102 known cases. Local officials report 3,648 cases in St. Louis County and 1,362 in St. Louis. There were 627 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 2,974 deaths, 68,232 confirmed cases. Cases include 601 in St. Clair County, 374 in Madison County and 74 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,228,609 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 73,431 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,643,172 cases worldwide, and 251,446 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.