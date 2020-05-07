LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 7. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
Nationwide jobless claims soar, again. An urgent care in Weldon Spring closes for good. A wedding where the bride wore white, the groom wore blue and both guests wore face masks. Here are Thursday's developments.
7:30 a.m — WASHINGTON — Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million. Read more.
6 a.m. – WELDON SPRING — St. Luke's Hospital is closing an urgent care location in Weldon Spring. The Weldon Spring site was permanently closed on May 1 due to low patient volumes, which were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The bride wore white, the groom wore a suit and their two guests wore face masks in the middle of Forest Park. It's a wedding in the time of the coronavirus. See more.
3:45 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — As other states cancel their state fairs because of concerns about coronavirus, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he’s waiting until June 1 to make that decision. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Social Services will use $66 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to expand child care assistance to low-income families and care providers. The funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has allowed the state make temporary changes in eligibility to state child care subsidies beginning May 1. Read more.
1 p.m. — Watch now: Coronavirus is swelling the deficit. Should we worry?
11 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — All patients, visitors and employees at BJC HealthCare facilities will have to wear a face mask, the hospital system announced Wednesday. The policy applies to all hospitals and doctors’ offices and is effective immediately. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Professional baseball is back in Taiwan and South Korea, albeit in empty stadiums. It should return in some form later this year in North America. But executing even a soft MLB reopening amid the ongoing pandemic will be difficult. It would require unprecedented collaboration between owners and the players association and sacrifice from both sides. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — CLAYTON — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Wednesday that some non-essential businesses in the county would probably be able to reopen on May 18, under guidelines that are still being written. And he said one thing under consideration is letting businesses refuse service to people who don't wear masks. Read more.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Until recently, Bridge Bread sold its bread to area churches, which sold it to their parishioners. They also sold their bread at a small storefront in the Cherokee Street business district, from a food truck and at farmers markets. They also baked all the dinner rolls for all the catered events at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel as well as made breads for catered events at St. Louis University. And then the coronavirus hit, forcing the nonprofit to adapt. Read more.
OVERNIGHT – ST. LOUIS — Mayor Lyda Krewson complained Tuesday that Missouri officials are shortchanging the city and most counties across the state in the distribution of federal coronavirus aid. She has appealed to Gov. Mike Parson and state Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who played a key role in the allocation, to increase St. Louis’ share to $53 million from the $35 million announced last week. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — CLAYTON — The mayors of 23 municipalities asked St. Louis County officials on Tuesday to publish initial plans for emerging from the pandemic after a six-week lockdown, even if later phases are still under review. “We are all aware a threat still exists,” the mayors wrote in a resolution read into the record at Tuesday’s County Council videoconference meeting. But the mayors, representing cities as diverse as Wellston and Wildwood, said residents and businesses needed time to plan. Read more.
