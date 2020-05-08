LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 8. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
American unemployment stands at 14.7 percent - and it's probably really higher. It's a tough time to buy a house across St. Louis with far fewer on the market. Here are Friday's developments
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as the United States shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak. But the real numbers are worse. Read more.
7:15 a.m. — As states start to reopen, people will have to weigh the risk versus benefit of getting out more, along with their own tolerance for uncertainty. The bottom line, health experts say, is people should continue to be vigilant: Maintain distance, wear masks, wash your hands — and take responsibility for your own health and that of those around you. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS – When a St. Louis area woman was 37 weeks pregnant with her second child, a nurse friend of hers from the hospital where she was scheduled to deliver texted her a screenshot of the revised visitation policy due to the coronavirus pandemic. No visitors would be allowed when she would give birth. The fact that the waiting room would be empty hit her hard. Read more.
5 a.m. —ST. LOUIS — Thousands of fewer homes came onto the market in the St. Louis metro area last month than normal — just 2,400 new listings each week, a 42% drop over this time last year, according to realtor.com, which pulls data from the Multiple Listing Service. It’s the sharpest year-over-year decline in new listings in any month for at least the last three years. Read more.
2:15 p.m. — CLAYTON — The county counselor sent cease-and-desist letters to gyms in Chesterfield and Maryland Heights that opened for business this week in defiance of the county stay-at-home order, but a lawyer for the gyms says his clients have no intention of complying. Read more.
1:30 p.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians’ federal stimulus checks wouldn’t be taxed as income under a measure approved by the House on Thursday. Rep. Phil Christofanelli, R-St. Peters, is sponsoring the plan. He said it would “protect everyone’s stimulus payments from Missouri income tax.” Read more.
1:15 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — During a virtual meeting of the city's Joint Boards of Health and Hospitals Thursday, officials said that more steps can be taken to protect the public when the shelter-in-place order is lifted on May 18.Dr. Will Ross, who heads the city board, said by some estimates, the city should be prepared to provide 100,000 to 200,000 masks to people who do not otherwise have access to them. Read more.
10:15 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY — The economic effects of the coronavirus resulted in a more than 54% drop in state tax revenues in April, dealing an expected blow to Missouri’s budget. Instead of collecting $1.59 billion like the state did in April 2019, it took in $725 million this year. The stunning drop was not unexpected as consumers stayed home and employers shed jobs amid the spread of COVID-19. Read more.
10 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — As more and more live performances are canceled or at least postponed, there are sill ways to find the classical music or opera you are missing. It’s not the same, but streaming still gives you an option for your music interests. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — JEFFERSON CITY —Another 50,000 Missouri workers filed initial jobless claims last week, marking the seventh straight week of high numbers since the novel coronavirus began shuttering businesses across the nation. They joined the nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers across the U.S. who applied for unemployment benefits in the week ending May 2. Read more.
9 a.m. — Upscale retailer Neiman Marcus, which has a store at Plaza Frontenac, filed for bankruptcy. Read more.
8:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — Friday's jobs reports will be bad, and forecasters expect unemployment to top 20% soon. The gross domestic product is expected to shrink at a 36% rate. The president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank has made clear his ideas about reopening and that one factor is essential: widespread testing for the coronavirus. Read more.
7:30 a.m — WASHINGTON — Nearly 3.2 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 33 million. Read more.
6 a.m. – WELDON SPRING — St. Luke's Hospital is closing an urgent care location in Weldon Spring. The Weldon Spring site was permanently closed on May 1 due to low patient volumes, which were exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The bride wore white, the groom wore a suit and their two guests wore face masks in the middle of Forest Park. It's a wedding in the time of the coronavirus. See more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Lambert International Airport commissioners approved a rough budget Wednesday, projecting a $17 million loss in revenue from a near-total loss of travelers amid the spread of the coronavirus. But the real cost is unknown. Airlines operating at the airport don’t know how much traffic they will have in coming months, said Lambert Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. And they won’t know until July, at the earliest. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.