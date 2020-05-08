LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 8. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 8

Missouri: 418 deaths, 9,341 known cases. Local officials report 3,724 cases in St. Louis County and 1,384 in St. Louis. There were 637 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,111 deaths, 70,873 confirmed cases. Cases include 623 in St. Clair County, 396 in Madison County and 77 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,256,972 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 75,670 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,726,292 cases worldwide, and 257,405 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.