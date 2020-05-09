LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 9. Here's what we know now

Count of known COVID-19 cases

Numbers updated at 8 a.m. May 9

Missouri: 449 deaths, 9,489 known cases. Local officials report 3,724 cases in St. Louis County and 1,408 in St. Louis. There were 655 reported cases in St. Charles County.

Illinois: 3,241 deaths, 73,760 confirmed cases. Cases include 648 in St. Clair County, 401 in Madison County and 79 in Monroe County, according to the state health department.

National: At least 1,283,929 people across the country have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University, 77,180 patients with the virus have died.

Worldwide: There have been 3,855,812 cases worldwide, and 265,802 confirmed deaths, according to the World Health Organization.