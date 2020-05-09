LIVE: STL area coronavirus updates, May 9. Here's what we know now

The coronavirus continues to affect all aspects of life around St. Louis.
The number of cases of coronavirus and deaths in the St. Louis area is far greater than Kansas City's, but no one's sure why. A judge denies a request to block the stay-at-home orders in St. Louis and St. Louis County. Here are Saturday's developments.
6 a.m. — ST. LOUIS — On both sides of the state, very different coronavirus outbreaks have unfolded in Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas. The reasons are not perfectly clear to many experts. The bulk of the state’s approximately 9,500 cases to date have been found in the St. Louis region. Including the Metro East, St. Louis has recorded more than 7,600 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. That’s more than twice the caseload of its cross-state neighbor, Kansas City, which has seen 3,700 cases of the virus across the metro area, including its Kansas counties. The numbers of deaths show even starker differences. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — A district court judge on Friday denied a temporary restraining order for St. Louis County and city business owners who are suing to reopen despite stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.In denying the restraining order, the judge cited numerous precedents that state constitutional rights may be restricted in the interest of the safety of the general public during a pandemic. Read more.
OVERNIGHT — ST. LOUIS — The county chapter of the NAACP and Affinia Healthcare are teaming up to provide coronavirus testing to local residents, the organizations announced. Testing will be held May 12 at 26 North Oaks Plaza. Read more.
3:30 p.m. — WILDWOOD — As grocery stores limit purchases of fresh meat amid the spread of the coronavirus, more shoppers are turning to local cattle farmers for their beef. But they'll have to be patient — that demand is causing longer-than-normal waits. Read more.
2 p.m.— ST. LOUIS —The coronavirus pandemic has already upended the restaurant industry, closing some establishments until further notice, leading others to shift to takeout and delivery service. This weekend, with dining rooms still dark in St. Louis County and city, the pandemic is disrupting one of the industry's most bankable holidays — and adding one more wrinkle to Mother's Day. Read more
11:30 a.m — CHESTERFIELD — Mercy said Friday that it expects to furlough workers and cut jobs due to the economic toll of the COVID-19 pandemic. The furloughs will affect "thousands" of Mercy employees, according to an email from the system's CEO, forwarded to the Post-Dispatch by an employee. Mercy will begin furloughing employees across its four-state system starting next week and through the end of July as needed, according to a statement from the system. Read more.
9:30 a.m. — ST. LOUIS COUNTY —Bars that do not serve full meals, gyms, playgrounds and pools are among businesses that will not be able to open in St. Louis County on May 18, according to a copy of the health order released on Friday.The order says that because of the high risk of transmission of COVID-19, businesses that provide entertainment, conference and sporting venues, gyms and fitness centers, banquet rooms, bars and businesses that primarily serve alcohol and do not serve full meals, indoor and outdoor pools, sporting events, sports courts and playgrounds will remain closed. Read more.
7:30 a.m. — WASHINGTON — Unemployment hits 14.7%, highest rate since the Depression, as the United States shed 20 million jobs in April from viral outbreak. But the real numbers are worse. Read more.
7:15 a.m. — As states start to reopen, people will have to weigh the risk versus benefit of getting out more, along with their own tolerance for uncertainty. The bottom line, health experts say, is people should continue to be vigilant: Maintain distance, wear masks, wash your hands — and take responsibility for your own health and that of those around you. Read more.
7 a.m. — ST. LOUIS – When a St. Louis area woman was 37 weeks pregnant with her second child, a nurse friend of hers from the hospital where she was scheduled to deliver texted her a screenshot of the revised visitation policy due to the coronavirus pandemic. No visitors would be allowed when she would give birth. The fact that the waiting room would be empty hit her hard. Read more.
5 a.m. —ST. LOUIS — Thousands of fewer homes came onto the market in the St. Louis metro area last month than normal — just 2,400 new listings each week, a 42% drop over this time last year, according to realtor.com, which pulls data from the Multiple Listing Service. It’s the sharpest year-over-year decline in new listings in any month for at least the last three years. Read more.
• Area restaurants that are closing, switching to carryout or otherwise adjusting due to the coronavirus
How is the situation affecting you?
If you have a story about trying to get tested, quarantine or the way the coronavirus is affecting your daily life or planned events, we want to hear from you. You can send a news tip to the Post-Dispatch here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.