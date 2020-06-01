LIVE: Tensions remain high in St. Louis as stores burglarized, fires set following peaceful protests

Protesters returned to the streets Monday afternoon and evening to protest the death one week earlier of George Floyd in Minneapolis, an African American man killed by police. Protests again turned violent after dark, as several buildings were looted and fires were set.

11:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — There is a small fire in the back of the Campbell House, at 1508 Locust St. The house was built in 1851.

11:50 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — There are scenes in at least two locations in St. Louis, one near 10th Street and Tucker Avenue, and another at 17th and Pine streets in Downtown West. Crowds are still heavy.

11:20 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Looters comply with police orders to evacuate Fresh Image. At least one person is detained outside the store.

10:55 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Protesters have broken into the Fresh Image at 714 N. Tucker Blvd. and are stealing merchandise. Some are walking out with armfuls of clothing.

10:45 p.m. — ST. LOUIS — Police are blocking the intersection of Washington Avenue and Tucker Boulevard. Many windows in the area are broken.