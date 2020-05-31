LIVE: Two rounds of tear gas in Ferguson, three protesters arrested in Richmond Heights after fireworks thrown

8:20 p.m. — FERGUSON — A few dozen protesters passed the barricades outside the police department. Some officers have come out of the building wearing helmets and holding shields. On a nearby street corner, protesters have stacked water and milk, which is used to rinse tear gas from people's faces. St. Louis County Police said they were assisting Ferguson officers, who are giving verbal warnings to people in the crowd throwing things at officers.

8:15 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Police are ordering demonstrators to disperse from Clayton Road in front of the St. Louis Galleria.

7:40 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — All entrances to the St. Louis Galleria mall are barricaded and blocked off to vehicle traffic with a heavy police presencein the area.

7:15 p.m. — FERGUSON — A crowd of about 100 people are marching down Florissant Road, causing traffic to back up. Mayor James Knowles declared a state of emergency earlier Sunday, setting a curfew from 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. Monday. The crowd is chanting "Don't shoot" and "George Floyd."

7:10 p.m. — RICHMOND HEIGHTS — Police officers in riot gear are patrolling the Police Department from a small band of protesters. No conflicts have erupted in the early evening.