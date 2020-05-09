Local COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly; Missouri deaths up by 23; Illinois, by 108

ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area increased slightly, the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Saturday, but the overall trend is still lower, with seven-day average dropping from 625 to 608.

Separately, Missouri reported 177 new confirmed cases of the virus and 23 additional deaths Saturday. There have been a total of 9,666 confirmed cases and 472 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

In Illinois, which has about twice as many residents, officials on Saturday reported 2,325 new positive cases and 111 deaths, for a total of 76,085 positive cases and 3,349 deaths in the state since the start of the outbreak.

At the St. Louis area hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 540 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Saturday afternoon, an increase of 34 from the day before, the task force reported.

Of those, 138 were in intensive care units and 108 were using ventilators to breathe, numbers that remain among lowest since the hospitals started tracking in early April.