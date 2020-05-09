Local COVID-19 hospitalizations rise slightly; Missouri deaths up by 23; Illinois, by 111

ST. LOUIS — Hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 in the St. Louis area increased slightly, the Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported Saturday, but the overall trend is still lower, with seven-day average dropping from 625 to 608.
Separately, Missouri reported 177 new confirmed cases of the virus and 23 additional deaths Saturday. There have been a total of 9,666 confirmed cases and 472 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
In Illinois, which has about twice as many residents, officials on Saturday reported 2,325 new positive cases and 111 deaths, for a total of 76,085 positive cases and 3,349 deaths in the state since the start of the outbreak.
At the St. Louis area hospital systems — BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital — 540 people diagnosed with or suspected of having the virus received treatment over the prior 24 hours Saturday afternoon, an increase of 34 from the day before, the task force reported.
Of those, 138 were in intensive care units and 108 were using ventilators to breathe, numbers that remain among lowest since the hospitals started tracking in early April.
The seven-day average of hospitalizations in the region of 608 was down from the April 21 peak of 706.
New COVID-19 admissions at the hospitals have also been trending downward, from an average of 59 new COVID-19-related admissions per day in mid-April, to 31 Saturday.
The virus numbers have not overwhelmed the capacity of the local health system. Hospitals have about 5,500 available beds, including about 1,000 beds in intensive care units, according to the task force.
On Saturday, St. Louis County reported 72 new confirmed cases and 11 deaths, bringing the total to 3,864 confirmed cases and 255 deaths.
