ST. LOUIS — It's that time of year again. This weekend marks the Ride of the Century, the annual event when stunt motorcyclists converge on St. Louis by the hundreds, pulling wheelies and high-speed tricks all over city streets.

Motorcyclists began arriving Thursday from around the country, hauling their motorcycles by trailer or riding into the city. Previous rides have drawn 3,000 motorcyclists to the city, drawing tickets and complaints from police. 

St. Louis police put out a warning on Thursday on social media in advance of the event. Recklessly driving motorcycles and ATVs on city streets is illegal, and officers may tow offenders' vehicles, the department said.

Last summer, police issued 15 tickets and towed nine motorcycles during the event.

The annual "Ride of the Century" was held in downtown St. Louis as thousands of motorcycles gathered on St. Louis streets on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2013. Large groups of speeding cycles blocked traffic and ignored traffic laws while performing stunts on their bikes. St. Louis police were kept busy trying to control the participants.

Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

