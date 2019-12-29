Loop Trolley breaks down during last ride ever

ST. LOUIS — On Sunday, the very last day of operation for the Loop Trolley before its shutdown, the trolley ground to a halt on its very last run, stranded in the middle of Delmar Boulevard for about 45 minutes before it began to move again.

The Loop Trolley has struggled with problems both mechanical and financial during its 13-month run.

Sunday was scheduled to be the last day the trolley would operate before its shutdown. Loop Trolley supporters are hopeful that the trolley can begin operation again in the spring, under the management of the Bi-State Development Agency, which operates the Metro transit systems.

But as the trolley rode on its farewell tour of its 2.2-mile route on Sunday evening, it broke down in front of Peacock Diner. Some passengers gave up and got off, while others went inside the diner to use the restroom and then returned to the trolley. Some riders tweeted about the trolley's troubles.

Troy Stolt contributed to this report.

