ST. LOUIS — The recently-restarted Loop Trolley will operate a bit later than usual every Thursday in May to accommodate people attending the Twilight Thursday concerts at the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.

The Bi-State Development Agency said people can use the free lot next to trolley headquarters at 5875 Delmar Boulevard, take the trolley — which also is free — to the museum and then ride back after the concert. The trolley will stop service at the museum at 6:45 p.m.

After the concerts, which run from 6 to 8 p.m., the trolley will leave the museum at 8:15 p.m. for the ride back to the stop in front of the trolley headquarters. At that point, the trolley will be out of service for the night.

The trolley resumed service Thursday after a winter hiatus and normally will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Its regular route is from the western end of the Delmar Loop in University City to the History Museum.

Bi-State took over operation of the trolley last summer.