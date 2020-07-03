Loop Trolley to offer free rides each weekend in July

The Loop Trolley is set to return for weekends in July.
The trolley, a 2.2-mile loop that connects Forest Park to the Delmar Loop entertainment district, will offer free rides from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each weekend in July, starting on July 4.
The trolley had been shut down since late December as it struggled with both mechanical and financial trouble during its 13-month run.
Several health and safety measures will be implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, including regular temperature checks of trolley personnel, boarding from the read door expect when a rider requires a wheelchair lift, all windows will be open.
Kevin Barbeau, executive director of the Loop Trolley Company, said as patrons return to businesses along the trolley's route, he hopes the trolley can begin to offer an expanded schedule beyond just weekend routes. The trolley receives a 1-cent sales tax paid by customers at businesses along the route.
