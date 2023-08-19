UNIVERSITY CITY — Forecasted temperatures of around 100 degrees and high humidity will keep the Loop Trolley from operating Sunday.

The trolley operator, the Bi-State Development Agency, said the trolley cars' lack of air conditioning would make it too uncomfortable to ride in on Sunday.

Bi-State said it will announce Wednesday whether the trolley will run on Thursday, its next scheduled operating day.

The trolley usually runs Thursdays through Sundays between the western end of the Delmar Loop in U. City to the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park.