UNIVERSITY CITY — The Loop Trolley won't run Saturday because the University City part of its Delmar Boulevard route will be closed to traffic for a Juneteenth festival.

The trolley will return to service at 11 a.m. Sunday, said its operator, the Bi-State Development Agency.

The Juneteenth event is sponsored by the Loop Special Business District and will feature Black-owned businesses and vendors, music, storytelling and dance.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with Delmar closed between Leland and Limit avenues from 6 a.m. to 8:15 p.m., a city official said.

The trolley normally runs on a Thursday-to-Sunday schedule between the western end of the Loop in U. City and the Missouri History Museum in Forest Park in St. Louis.