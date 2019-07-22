GRETNA, La. — The Louisiana police officer who posted a comment on his Facebook page calling U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez a "vile idiot" and suggesting she be shot has been fired.
The author of the post, Charlie Rispoli, and another officer who "liked" Rispoli's post, Angelo Varisco, have been fired, Gretna police chief Arthur Lawson announced at a press conference Monday afternoon, The Times-Picayune|New Orleans Advocate reported late Monday.
“This incident, we feel, has been an embarrassment to our department," Lawson said Monday. "These officers have certainly acted in a manner which was unprofessional, alluding to a violent act be conducted against a sitting U.S. (congresswoman), a member of our government (and) we are not going to tolerate that.”
On Friday, Lawson said that his officer's post was "disturbing," but at the time said he didn't believe it constituted an actual threat.
The Times-Picayune|New Orleans Advocate reported Rispoli wrote that Ocasio-Cortez "needs a round" and not "the kind she used to serve." The post included a fake story with a fabricated quote to make it appear as if Ocasio-Cortez said "We pay soldiers too much."
The chief said the post violated department policy.