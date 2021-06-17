Madison County invests in cybersecurity software to ward off ransomware attacks

EDWARDSVILLE — The Madison County Board on Wednesday approved $163,000 in funding for new cybersecurity software in an effort to combat potential ransomware attacks.
Ransomware, in which hackers gain access to private data belonging to a company or government and threaten to release it, is an increasingly common digital crime.
Attacks garnered national attention in May, when the Colonial gas pipeline was held ransom and shut down, causing gas prices to rise on the East Coast. Colonial paid those hackers more than $6 million in cryptocurrency, some of which has been recovered by federal investigators.
Locally, separate ransomware attacks have hit the governments of Alton, Berkeley and St. Clair County so far this year. Each government website was shut down for days as cybersecurity experts attempted to secure them. It is unclear if any of the local governments paid a ransom. School districts are also common targets — an attack forced the closure of Affton School District in February.
Madison County will enter into contracts for multi-factor authentication software and cybersecurity monitoring software.
The multi-factor authentication, a service from Cisco Duo, forces users to confirm logins to websites using a second confirmation like a text or phone call. Arctic Wolf software will monitor the county's web systems for cybersecurity threats so they can respond quickly before harm is done.
Madison County will pay for the cybersecurity services using federal funding it received through the American Rescue Plan Act. It's the first time the county has tapped its $51 million in ARPA funding. Cybersecurity was already a priority when federal stimulus funding became available, board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.