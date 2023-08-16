ST. LOUIS — A major online chess platform and broadcaster said Wednesday it will cut ties with the St. Louis Chess Club because the club failed to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by a top coach and commentator.

Chess.com, a popular chess website with more than 100 million members, criticized both St. Louis Chess Club and the St. Louis-based U.S. Chess Federation's response to allegations against Alejandro Ramirez, who was St. Louis Chess Club's highest-paid employee and St. Louis University's chess coach. The website said it will no longer broadcast or provide coverage to events hosted by St. Louis Chess Club.

In February, a U.S. women's chess champion accused Ramirez of sexually assaulting her twice over the past decade, and several other women have since come forward with allegations against Ramirez.

Chess.com's move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is a major setback to the St. Louis Chess Club's efforts to make the city the de facto capital of the game. The club, a nonprofit founded by Missouri billionaire and libertarian political donor Rex Sinquefield in 2008, has drawn top competitors and tournaments to the state-of-the-art club in St. Louis' Central West End, now also home to the World Chess Hall of Fame and U.S. Chess Federation, the top governing entity for the game.

St. Louis Chess Club has hosted the U.S. Chess Championship, bankrolled the creation of chess teams at SLU and the University of Missouri, and established its own St. Louis-based elite competitions, including the Sinquefield Cup.

Chess.com played a pivotal role in the booming popularity of chess in recent years, driven largely by web-based competitions and live stream websites.

Danny Rensch, chief chess officer for the website, confirmed the decision on Wednesday afternoon.

“Chess.com will not be providing support for, or coverage of, any St. Louis Chess Club events for the foreseeable future,” Rensch said in a statement provided by Chess.com. “We are disappointed by how the leadership at the US Chess Federation has handled this entire situation and hope to see improvements in transparency and action."

The St. Louis Chess Club did not respond to a request for comment.

Ramirez, 34, was once the second-youngest player to attain chess’ highest title of grandmaster. He was a leading figure in the St. Louis Chess Club and coached St. Louis University beginning in 2016. Ramirez was also the U.S. women’s coach in 2022.

In February, he was accused of misconduct by two-time women’s champ Jennifer Shahade, who went public in a Feb. 15 social media post where she said Ramirez sexually assaulted her twice over the last decade. Shahade said she had been trying since 2020 to get officials with U.S. Chess to investigate Ramirez’s misconduct.

Both U.S. Chess and the St. Louis Chess Club then announced investigations into Ramirez. Ramirez, through an attorney, denied the allegations but resigned from SLU, calling the investigations “a negative distraction.”

At least three more women told the Post-Dispatch that Ramirez suddenly kissed and groped them without their consent at events across the U.S. and abroad, including two who were underage students at the time, while Ramirez was in his 20s. The Wall Street Journal reported that a total of eight women accused Ramirez of similar misconduct.

U.S. Chess said it first received complaints about Ramirez's behavior in 2020 and stopped "engaging" Ramirez for work in which he would come into contact with minors.

St. Louis Chess said it also learned of allegations in 2020 but didn't investigate because it did not know the names of individual accusers until September of last year, when Shahade and one other woman filed formal written reports to U.S. Chess.

But Shahade, a program director for U.S. Chess, said she reported Ramirez’s assault to St. Louis Chess on several occasions starting in 2020.

St. Louis Chess Club has not responded to requests for comment on whether it has completed its investigation into Ramirez.

U.S. Chess permanently banned Ramirez from membership in May. In June, all four women members of the U.S. Chess Accessibility and Special Circumstances Committee quit in protest of the organization's handling of earlier investigations.

"We did this in protest to bring attention and awareness of the need for more protection of women, and other vulnerable members of our chess community," Judit Sztaray, one of the four former commission members, said on X, the social media website formerly known as Twitter. "So far, we haven’t seen any meaningful indication that our suggestions to USChess to remedy sexual assault within its ranks will be seriously considered."

LiChess.org, another online chess booster, has also cut ties with both U.S. Chess and the St. Louis Chess Club.

U.S. Chess, in a statement, said it has required tournament directors to undergo "Safe Play" training through the U.S. Center for SafeSport, created a Safe Play Working Group, published a list of members sanctioned by the Federation for misconduct and updated its selection process for team coaches or captains.

"US Chess is committed to protecting the safety of its members and their right to be treated with respect," spokesman Daniel Lucas said.