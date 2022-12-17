 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Major lane shifts planned for Monday on I-55 in south St. Louis

  • 0
Interstate 55 three- year project

Drivers move southbound along Interstate 55 under the Sidney Street bridge in St. Louis on Friday, April 1, 2022. I-55 is undergoing several projects over the next three years to renovate or replace 13 overpass and interstate bridges between Interstate 44 and Lindbergh Boulevard. Photo by Zachary Clingenpeel, zclingenpeel@post-dispatch.com

 Zachary Clingenpeel

ST. LOUIS  — Traffic delays are possible Monday on a stretch of Interstate 55 south of downtown amid work crews' return of two northbound lanes from the southbound side of the highway to the northbound side.

Last April, the northbound lanes between Arsenal and Potomac streets were  moved to the other side to allow rehab work on I-55 bridges on the northbound side.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the return shift will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Then, between now and the end of the year, crews will move southbound lanes in the same area to the northbound side to accommodate rehab work there. MoDOT has yet to announce the date of that shift.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News