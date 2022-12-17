Major lane shifts planned for Monday on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Traffic delays are possible Monday on a stretch of Interstate 55 south of downtown amid work crews' return of two northbound lanes from the southbound side of the highway to the northbound side.

Last April, the northbound lanes between Arsenal and Potomac streets were moved to the other side to allow rehab work on I-55 bridges on the northbound side.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the return shift will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

Then, between now and the end of the year, crews will move southbound lanes in the same area to the northbound side to accommodate rehab work there. MoDOT has yet to announce the date of that shift.